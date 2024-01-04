Skip to Content
Recipes

You're 6 Ingredients Away From These Crave-Worthy Kale & Feta Turkey Burgers

Kat Ashmore
Author:
Kat Ashmore
January 04, 2024
Kat Ashmore
Chef, Recipe Developer, & Digital Creator
By Kat Ashmore
Chef, Recipe Developer, & Digital Creator
Kat Ashmore is the chef, recipe developer, and digital creator behind Kat Can Cook. She graduated from the award-winning Institute of Culinary Education in New York and went on to work for Martha Stewart, developing retail recipes and producing cooking segments on the eight-time Emmy Award-winning The Martha Stewart Show.
Kale and Feta Turkey Burger
Image by Christine Han photography
January 04, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I had yet to eat a turkey burger that didn’t taste dry—until I made these. Not only are they not dry thanks to the dark turkey meat and fat from both the oil and the feta, but they are crave-worthy, with puddles of feta, garlic, and greens throughout. And don’t worry about biting into a piece of raw kale—we cook it down with garlic and olive oil so it practically melts right in. These burgers are an easy and tasty dinner all year round, served on burger buns or over rice, or simply paired with salad or veggies.

Kale And Feta Turkey Burgers 

Makes 6 servings (12 burgers)

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Tuscan kale 
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 small yellow onion, grated 
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 2 pounds ground dark turkey meat 
  • 2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese 
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

  • Place a large skillet, cast-iron preferred, over medium heat. 
  • Remove and discard the kale stems and finely chop the leaves. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil to the pan and once hot, add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes until lightly browned. Add the kale and cook until it is wilted. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly before making the burgers. 
  • In a large bowl, combine the ground turkey, feta, oregano, salt, and pepper. Mix gently with your hands or a rubber spatula just until combined. 
  • Add the kale mixture to the turkey mixture and gently toss to distribute throughout. Spray your hands with a little cooking spray and form the mixture into 1/3-cup patties. 
  • Heat the pan back up to medium heat. 
  • Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and, working in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan, pan-fry the patties for 3 to 4 minutes per side until well browned and cooked through (a meat thermometer should register a 160°F internal temperature). 
  • Serve on buns, bunless with rice and vegetables, or with a simply dressed arugula salad.

Protein check

This recipe contains about 33 grams of protein per serving.

From the book BIG BITES: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun by Kat Ashmore. Copyright © 2024 by Kat Ashmore. Photo copyright © 2024 by Christine Han photography. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.

