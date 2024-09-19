Skip to Content
Recipes

This Strawberry Smoothie Packs 34 Grams Of Protein (Plus Fiber & Healthy Fats) 

Shelley Darlington
Author:
Shelley Darlington
September 19, 2024
Shelley Darlington
Certified Personal Trainer & Nutritionist
By Shelley Darlington
Certified Personal Trainer & Nutritionist
Shelley Darlington is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist, and yoga teacher, as well as the voice behind the popular women’s fitness Youtube channel Strong Curves.
Image by Sebastian Coman Photography / Pexels
September 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Like a creamy bowl of oatmeal, this protein and fiber-packed smoothie features sweet strawberries and banana for a quick post-workout meal replacement that'll keep you full and energized throughout the day.

Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

Difficulty | Easy

High Protein | High Carb | Grain Free | Gluten Free | Vegetarian (optional)| Egg Free | Dairy Free (optional)

Prep Time | 5 minutes

Total Time | 5 minutes

Yield | 1 serving

Calories Per Serving | 514

Total Carbs | 51 g

Net Carbs | 43 g

Protein | 34 g

Fat | 19 g

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (235 ml) full-fat cow's milk (see notes)
  • 1 tablespoon (15 g) tahini paste (hulled)
  • ¼ cup (24 g) gluten-free rolled oats
  • ½ frozen banana
  • 1 cup (145 g) strawberries, washed and halved
  • 1 scoop protein powder (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions

  1. Add all the ingredients to a blender and process on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Add a little water if you prefer a looser consistency.
  2. Pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy immediately.

Please be aware that any ingredient additions, omissions, or substitutions will affect the nutritional information.

  • For a dairy-free option, substitute any nut milk of your choice for the full-fat cow's milk.
  • When choosing a protein powder, use a high-quality, clean protein powder from grass-fed cows with no additives, fillers, gums, or anticaking agents.
  • For a vegetarian option, omit the protein powder.
  • Make sure to use hulled tahini paste and not unhulled. Hulled tahini has had the outer shell removed from the seed and results in a milder flavor with the added benefit of higher absorption rates of calcium and other important minerals
  • You can substitute any nut butter of your choice, such as cashew, almond, or peanut, for the tahini paste.

Excerpted with permission from The Strong Curves Cookbook by Shelley Darlington. Published by Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. © 2024 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc.Text © 2024 Shelley Darlington. Cover Image: Mathilde Bouby.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

