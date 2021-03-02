If you're new to Ayurvedic medicine, one of its core principles is that health stems from balance. We’re all made up of three elements, or doshas: the heat of fire, the motion of wind and air, and the solidity of earth and water (pitta, vata, and kapha respectively).

We are all are a unique combination of these three doshas. And when one of our elements goes out of balance, we feel it in our bodies. Let's say you suddenly find yourself easily irritated or getting a skin rash. In that case, your fire element, or pitta, is likely aggravated. Instead of indulging in chilis and tequila and hot yoga, you'll want to do the kinds of things and eat the kinds of foods that cool you down. It’s really common sense: When you’re too hot, take off the sweater!

In Ayurveda, sleeping problems are thought to be created by a vata imbalance. In the case of insomnia, our vata, our motion, has become aggravated with too much stress and overwhelm. In order to balance ourselves out, we need to do things that are calming, grounding, and nourishing.

Ghee is one of the most powerful “tools” for balancing vata, and its soothing qualities lend themselves to deep and rewarding sleep. Here are a few of my favorite ways to work with the ingredient come bedtime: