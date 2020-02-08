Here at mbg, we are all about spices. Not only do they add delicious flavor boosts to an ordinary meal, they have numerous health benefits as well. Sometimes it can be hard to pick just one and figure out how to use it, so we consulted spice expert, Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. to get

According to Koya, the possibilities are endless! When we asked her what spice is easiest to incorporate into a daily routine, she gave us two: paprika and cayenne. Both from the same larger “family” of chili powders, the spices differ in texture and taste.