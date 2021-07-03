Yes, Healthy Store-Bought Crackers Do Exist: Here Are Our Top 10 Favorites

10 Best Healthy Crackers You Can Buy At The Store
As someone who loves entertaining, I've become well-acquainted with an important cornerstone of any successful soirée: the cheese board. I love carefully curating a selection of organic cheeses, nutritious nuts, and fresh fruit. But if there's one element that always presents a bit of a challenge, it's crackers.
While there are countless varieties of crackers on supermarket shelves, most of them don't exactly meet my standards as an mbg health editor. I'm perpetually in search of cracker options that are reasonably healthy, and contain ingredients I can actually get behind. Luckily, I'm here to report, they do exist.
What to look for in a healthy cracker.
Let's rewind for a second: what actually qualifies a "healthy cracker" in the first place? As Maggie Moon, R.D. perfectly puts it: "I’m a fan of crackers that feel like real food. I know that may sound nebulous, but you know it when you see it and when you taste it. They feel substantial. You know there’s good stuff inside. You might even imagine making some yourself."
For ingredients, Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. suggests looking for nutritious options with whole grains (where the main ingredient is whole wheat, whole oats, whole brown rice, etc.), nuts, fruits, and seeds.
And what to avoid? Moon recommends steering clear of overly-processed grains and excessive added sugars. At mbg, we also try to stay away from products that contain unhealthy vegetable oils whenever possible.
"Crackers are a simple food, and the ingredient list should reflect that. There’s no reason for store-bought crackers to have artificial ingredients," says Moon. "In fact, there are plenty of options available today that are made with simple ingredients you’d find in a well-stocked pantry."
After testing out dozens of brands myself, and getting recommendations from nutritionists, I've narrowed down a few tried-and-true favorite healthy crackers that actually fit the bill.
1. Simple Mills Original Organic Seed Flour Crackers
These tasty crackers hit the shelves earlier this year, and immediately became one of my favorites. They impressively accommodate most dietary needs and food sensitivities (think: gluten-free, grain-free, corn-free, and vegan). While many alt-crackers contain a laundry list of processed additives, these feature a clear, simple ingredient list—with a seed flour blend and cassava flour as the star components. The only aspect I don't love is the sunflower oil, but every other ingredient is on point.
Organic Seed Flour Crackers, simplemills.com
2. Hippie Snacks Almond Crisps
Another great gluten-free option, these tasty almond crisps are a recent find from Largeman-Roth—and I'm a big fan of the simple, minimally-processed ingredient list. Beyond almonds, they contain nutrient-rich cassava flour, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, rosemary, and psyllium husk—all standouts in my book. These are perfect if you prefer a light, ultra-crispy cracker on your charcuterie board or as an easy snack.
Rosemary Romarin Almond Crisps, hippiesnacks.com
3. Mary's Gone Super Seed Crackers
These simple seed crackers have been one of my go-tos for years. The classic flavor is a staple in my pantry—but I also love the newer rosemary, basil & garlic, and everything cracker varieties. These are certainly one of the more earthy-tasting crackers on this list, which isn't for everyone—but I'm a fan of the taste, along with their standout ingredients like whole grain brown rice, whole grain quinoa, brown flax seeds, and even seaweed.
Super Seed Classic Crackers, marysgonecrackers.com
4. Orga Foods Super Crisps
Another seed-forward cracker, these nutritious crisps contain just seven simple ingredients: flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, chickpea flour, and Himilayan pink salt. I love that they contain six grams of fiber and protein per serving, along with a dose of plant-based omega-3s. If you're not a big seed fan, these crisps probably won't be to your taste—but otherwise they're a fantastic, satiating option.
Original Super Seed Crips, orga-foods.com
5. Bob's Red Mill Oat Crackers
I'm a big proponent of so many Bob Red Mill products, so I was thrilled to learn about these brand new oat crackers. Largeman-Roth agrees: "I think the new Bob’s oat crackers are really tasty, and I love that the first ingredient is whole grain oat flour," she says, adding they have a lovely crunchy texture, similar to her favorite childhood crackers. "Plus, a serving has three grams of plant protein, which is a bonus." Again, we could do without the sunflower oil, but otherwise, we're excited about these healthy crackers.
Sesame Oat Crackers, bobsredmill.com
6. Hu Kitchen Grain-Free Crackers
I'm a big fan of the tastiness and simplicity of so many Hu Kitchen foods—and these everything crackers are no exception. They feature a blend of almond, cassava, and coconut flour as the base, along with coconut aminos for a bit of umami. These sturdy crackers are great with a number of dips, but for a fun "everything bagel" experience, I love pairing them with Monty's plant-based cream cheese.
Grain-Free Everything Crackers, hukitchen.com
7. Ak-Mak Sesame Crackers
When it comes to a simple, reliable healthy cracker, Moon says her favorite is from Ak-Mak. These are a traditional Armenian style flatbread cracker, made with organic whole wheat flour, sesame seeds and oil, along with a touch of clover honey for sweetness. It's worth noting that in addition to honey, these do include a bit of dairy butter, so they're not vegan-friendly.
Ak-Mak Sesame Crackers, amazon.com
8. Annie's Homegrown White Cheddar Squares
A healthier alternative to the cheesy crackers I used to love as a kid, these white cheddar baked squares are delicious on their own or as part of a snack tray. Again these little crackers do include sunflower oil, but we appreciate that it's expeller-pressed, and organic like every other ingredient on the list.
Organic White Cheddar Squares, annies.com
9. Top Seedz Cumin Crackers
These crispy crackers are perfect as a savory addition to any charcuterie board, alongside guacamole, or in harmony with hummus. They feature cumin seeds for an extra flavorful punch—along with a nutrient-dense seed blend.
Cumin Crackers, topseedz.com
10. Wasa Multi-Grain Crispbread
Perhaps one of the most classic "healthy crackers" around, I'm all for these simple crispbreads. They feature an array of whole grain flours and a pretty neutral flavor—making them the perfect vehicle for any tasty topping.
Multi-Grain Whole Grain Crispbread, wasa.com