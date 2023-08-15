Yes, Healthy Store-Bought Crackers Do Exist: Here Are Our Top 10 Favorites

I'm a big proponent of so many Bob's Red Mill products, so I was thrilled to learn about these brand-new oat crackers. Largeman-Roth agrees: "I think the new Bob’s oat crackers are really tasty, and I love that the first ingredient is whole grain oat flour," she says, adding they have a lovely crunchy texture, similar to her favorite childhood crackers. "Plus, a serving has 3 grams of plant protein, which is a bonus." Again, we could do without the sunflower oil, but otherwise, we're excited about these healthy crackers.