Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Our 3.5-Year Quest For The Perfect Protein Powder — And We Finally Found It!

Analise Crites
Author:
Analise Crites
November 27, 2024
Analise Crites
Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager of E-commerce
By Analise Crites
Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager of E-commerce
Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager of E-commerce at mindbodygreen
Image by Analise Crites / mbg creative
November 27, 2024

As someone who's worked in the health and wellness industry for years, I thought I had seen and tried it all.

But what I didn’t anticipate was a 3.5-year personal journey—alongside my husband—trying to find the right protein powder. We wanted one that checked all the boxes. Specifically, we were looking for one with clean ingredients, at least 25 grams of protein, and (most importantly), a delicious taste sans artificial or added sugars. 

We tried over 15 different powders 

Trust me, we’ve tried everything. From gritty plant proteins to chalky whey blends, our kitchen became a testing ground for (no less than) 15 different brands. 

My husband is an avid smoothie maker and knows his way around a blender. But no matter what, I had to choke down the final concoction of those powders (whether it was the artificial aftertaste or bizarre textures). It felt like we were never going to find that one powder we could rely on for both taste and quality.

Enter grass-fed whey protein isolate+ 

I had nearly given up on the search until I joined mindbodygreen. As the Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager, it's a dream to work for a company that aligns with my personal wellness values. 

I know it might sound cliché, but I would never endorse something I didn’t love or truly believe in—and that’s where our grass-fed whey protein isolate+ comes in.

From the first sip, I knew this was different. Each serving of this powder provides 25 grams of bioavailable protein, clean ingredients (just 6 total!), and no artificial sweeteners or funky fillers.

It's also low in lactose and free of casein, which means I avoid the unwanted bloating and stomach upset that other brands put me through.* 

And yes, it’s sourced from happy, grass-fed cows (we took our time finding the best!). 

This is a product I could stand behind not just for work but for my own health and my family’s—I’m hooked. 

I love that the vanilla flavor has a hint of cinnamon, which is perfect for adding to my morning coffee or in a shake for dessert (I often do both). It keeps me full and satisfies my sweet tooth.*

The whole family approves

The best part? My husband is also obsessed and my kids absolutely love it! 

Whether it's the vanilla or chocolate flavor, both blend seamlessly into our smoothies—making them thicker, richer, and much higher protein than they were before. 

The real win is seeing our children sip their little smoothie cups with big smiles. I’m happy to say that these smoothies have officially become a family affair.  

RELATED READ: Our 5 Favorite Recipes That Feature grass-fed whey protein isolate+

This is a must for muscle health*

Getting enough protein not only supports lean muscle mass and recovery but also keeps us full and energized—which is essential when you’ve got little ones and a hectic schedule.* 

Whether you’re an athlete, a parent, or just looking to increase your daily protein intake, this protein powder is for you.

It’s been a total game-changer for our family, and grass-fed whey protein isolate+ has earned a permanent spot in our pantry. 

Don’t miss this sale!!

mindbodygreen is currently running our best sale of the year! Save up to 30% on all supplements+ (including grass-fed whey protein isolate+) with code DEALS. Now’s the perfect time to give this powder a try—it will become your absolute favorite in no time.

The takeaway

I've been telling anyone who'll listen—this stuff is the real deal. 

If you've been on a similar quest—endless taste tests and constant disappointment—let your search end here with mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. Clean, delicious, and family-approved—because wellness should taste as good as it feels.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is an over-the-counter supplement and not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.