Our 3.5-Year Quest For The Perfect Protein Powder — And We Finally Found It!
As someone who's worked in the health and wellness industry for years, I thought I had seen and tried it all.
But what I didn’t anticipate was a 3.5-year personal journey—alongside my husband—trying to find the right protein powder. We wanted one that checked all the boxes. Specifically, we were looking for one with clean ingredients, at least 25 grams of protein, and (most importantly), a delicious taste sans artificial or added sugars.
We tried over 15 different powders
Trust me, we’ve tried everything. From gritty plant proteins to chalky whey blends, our kitchen became a testing ground for (no less than) 15 different brands.
My husband is an avid smoothie maker and knows his way around a blender. But no matter what, I had to choke down the final concoction of those powders (whether it was the artificial aftertaste or bizarre textures). It felt like we were never going to find that one powder we could rely on for both taste and quality.
Enter grass-fed whey protein isolate+
I had nearly given up on the search until I joined mindbodygreen. As the Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager, it's a dream to work for a company that aligns with my personal wellness values.
I know it might sound cliché, but I would never endorse something I didn’t love or truly believe in—and that’s where our grass-fed whey protein isolate+ comes in.
From the first sip, I knew this was different. Each serving of this powder provides 25 grams of bioavailable protein, clean ingredients (just 6 total!), and no artificial sweeteners or funky fillers.
It's also low in lactose and free of casein, which means I avoid the unwanted bloating and stomach upset that other brands put me through.*
And yes, it’s sourced from happy, grass-fed cows (we took our time finding the best!).
This is a product I could stand behind not just for work but for my own health and my family’s—I’m hooked.
I love that the vanilla flavor has a hint of cinnamon, which is perfect for adding to my morning coffee or in a shake for dessert (I often do both). It keeps me full and satisfies my sweet tooth.*
The whole family approves
The best part? My husband is also obsessed and my kids absolutely love it!
Whether it's the vanilla or chocolate flavor, both blend seamlessly into our smoothies—making them thicker, richer, and much higher protein than they were before.
The real win is seeing our children sip their little smoothie cups with big smiles. I’m happy to say that these smoothies have officially become a family affair.
This is a must for muscle health*
Getting enough protein not only supports lean muscle mass and recovery but also keeps us full and energized—which is essential when you’ve got little ones and a hectic schedule.*
Whether you’re an athlete, a parent, or just looking to increase your daily protein intake, this protein powder is for you.
It’s been a total game-changer for our family, and grass-fed whey protein isolate+ has earned a permanent spot in our pantry.
The takeaway
I've been telling anyone who'll listen—this stuff is the real deal.
If you've been on a similar quest—endless taste tests and constant disappointment—let your search end here with mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. Clean, delicious, and family-approved—because wellness should taste as good as it feels.*
