Yes, I think the kitchen scale is important

I wanted to make sure I was getting enough protein and the same consistency with each batch. Before I used the scale, the smoothie would always be too watery or too thick. So I tested out weighing the ingredients a couple of days in a row and played with the amounts until I hit the consistency and protein content I wanted. I jotted that down and the scale makes "measuring" those ingredients a breeze without dirtying different utensils.