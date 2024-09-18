Skip to Content
Recipes

You'll Never Get Bored Of This Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie

Darcy Tesone, M.S.
September 18, 2024
Darcy McDonough is the Senior Manager, SEO & Content Strategy at mbg. She has a master’s degree in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.
Image by Darcy Tesone / mbg creative
September 18, 2024

If it's not broken, don't fix it, right? That's how I feel about my breakfast. It took me ages to find a delicious, filling, high-protein morning meal (that doesn't include eggs). After many experiments, I finally perfected my go-to smoothie recipe that puts breakfast on autopilot.

Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie (with 34 grams of protein)

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients: 

  • 120 grams blueberries, frozen
  • 45 grams banana, frozen (this is about half a banana)
  • 45 grams cottage cheese
  • 6 grams flaxseed powder
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon
  • 10 grams nut butter 
  • 1 serving grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (2 scoops)
  • 1 serving creatine+ 
  • Water (to desired consistency) 

Method

  1. Measure all ingredients using a kitchen scale and add to blender. 
  2. Blend until smooth, adding more liquid, as needed, to reach your desired consistency. 
  3. Enjoy with a spoon or straw. 

Yes, I think the kitchen scale is important

I wanted to make sure I was getting enough protein and the same consistency with each batch. Before I used the scale, the smoothie would always be too watery or too thick. So I tested out weighing the ingredients a couple of days in a row and played with the amounts until I hit the consistency and protein content I wanted. I jotted that down and the scale makes "measuring" those ingredients a breeze without dirtying different utensils. 

What makes this smoothie so good

I've been making this recipe (almost) daily for the last year and a half. As I got ready for my wedding, I really focused on increasing my protein intake. Since I don't eat eggs—I can't stand the texture—smoothies seemed like an easy way to fill that gap. 

Oh, and protein-rich ingredients make the smoothie more creamy. 

  • Cottage cheese: On its own, this food and its texture can be polarizing. But when blended, it adds an extra layer of lusciousness and a sneaky amount of protein—even in the modest amount I use. 
  • grass-fed whey protein isolate+:This powder is essential for bumping up the protein of this meal. Each two-scoop serving provides 25 grams (!!) of high-quality whey protein with 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine, which triggers muscle protein synthesis.* Unlike other protein powders, this one is not chalky and uses real organic vanilla and cinnamon, so the smoothie really does taste like a blueberry pie. 
  • Blueberries: I've tried mixing up which berries are in it and using a mixed berry blend, but the taste and consistency just aren't as good as the straight blueberries.

This amount of protein (and fiber from the blueberries and flaxseeds) helps keep me full and satisfied until lunch. On days when I'm running a bit hungrier, then I'll sometimes reach for toast with peanut butter for a quick snack. 

A surprising health benefit I noticed

This smoothie has also been great for supporting my muscle health thanks to the protein and the addition of creatine. I started taking creatine+ right when mindbodygreen introduced it earlier this year. 

My husband had taken it before, but I didn't realize how much I could also benefit from taking it. After six months of consistently taking it, I can 100% say that I feel stronger during my workouts (and in my golf swing) and less sore afterward.*    

The takeaway

Having a filling, tasty, high-protein, and easy breakfast is a must for me. And this precise recipe ensures that each smoothie I make has the consistency, flavor, and nutritional profile I want. The secret in getting enough protein in a smoothie is finding the right protein powder.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

