This Spicy Plant-Based "Chorizo" Chili Will Keep You Warm & Satiated On Cool Days
On cold days, there's nothing more satisfying than a bowl of soup or stew—and one of the best for those ultra-frigid evenings is a chili with just enough spice to really warm you up. But anyone following a plant-based or vegan diet will know that simple bean chilis can get monotonous; a problem this recipe from chef Dan Churchill of Charley St in New York solves with true expertise.
With the help of a plant-based chorizo (which they sell on the Charley St website), this recipe ups the ante with spice and three types of legumes: chickpeas, lentils, and black kidney beans. Spices including cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, and garlic powder join aromatic onion and a mix of veggies to form the base of this comforting dish.
Thanks to the combination of plant-based protein, intense flavor, and plenty of fiber, this chili is sure to keep you feeling nourished, and the blend of spices will keep you warm, too—even on the chilliest of days.
3 Bean "Chorizo" Chili
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 large carrots, finely chopped
- 2 red peppers, chopped
- 1 can of black kidney beans
- 2 cups of Charley St Chorizo or other plant-based chorizo product
- 1 can of chickpeas
- 1 can of lentils
- 1 Large can crushed tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp garlic powder
Method
- Saute onion and garlic in olive oil for 6-8 minutes.
- Add carrot and peppers and sauté for another 6 minutes.
- Add beans, chorizo and lentils, along with tomatoes and tomato paste. Sauté 2-3 minutes.
- Add your spices and stir well. Add one cup of water, bring to a low boil, then turn to low and let simmer for 15-20 minutes.
- Plate with brown rice or quinoa and top with smashed avocado for a protein-packed plant-based meal.