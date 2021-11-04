With the help of a plant-based chorizo (which they sell on the Charley St website), this recipe ups the ante with spice and three types of legumes: chickpeas, lentils, and black kidney beans. Spices including cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, and garlic powder join aromatic onion and a mix of veggies to form the base of this comforting dish.

Thanks to the combination of plant-based protein, intense flavor, and plenty of fiber, this chili is sure to keep you feeling nourished, and the blend of spices will keep you warm, too—even on the chilliest of days.