Who needs expensive avocado when a schmear of fresh pea spread is waiting for you?

In the spring, I cannot get my hands in the ground fast enough to plant spring peas and radishes. They grow beautifully (and quickly) in the chilly spring air and are ready to eat by the time the first few stalks of asparagus start to peek out of the ground. If you don’t grow asparagus and you live in a climate that’s amenable to it, I highly recommend reserving a plot of your garden for it. You plant it once and it keeps on giving for years to come. Just make sure the area is very well-weeded. Asparagus hates competition.