The Veggie-Packed Rainbow Bowl That's Changing The Plant-Based Protein Game

There are a lot of plant-based newbies out there who believe that this style of eating deprives you of the flavor and excitement of mealtime. But at mindbodygreen we know better—and we know our community knows better too. Eliminating meat from your plate doesn't mean eliminating taste; quite the contrary. Rather, it provides an opportunity to get even more creative with food. And it can be *quite* delicious… Dare we say, even more than a carnivorous meal?
Nowadays, there's a multitude of recipes and plant-based ingredients that make it easy to enjoy meat-free meals. But it can be so much more than that. For instance, Sweet Earth Foods takes plant-based eating to a whole new (mouthwatering) level with their plant-based Chik'n. Their Plant Based Chipotle Chik'n, in particular, is the smoky-sweet, meat-free protein of our dreams. For a *taste* of the flavor-forward addition these strips bring to the table, check out the zesty Rainbow Bowl recipe featured below. But be prepared to make it on repeat—you're going to want to.
Shop The Recipe
Chipotle Chik'n Marinated Plant-Based Strips
Plant-based Chik'n Strips Perfect For Tacos, Salads, Wraps & Curry Dishes
Going vegan-ish.
Occasionally opting for a meat-free meal doesn't imply that you're trending toward a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle. We're not big fans of labels… To us, it's all about balance: finding the habits that support your health and enjoying the foods that taste best to you.
When we do eat plant-based, we like to have fun with it—and Sweet Earth's Plant Based Chipotle Chik'n has been our new favorite meat-free discovery. The Chik'n strips give you the heartiness of real chicken, making them as satisfying as they are protein-packed. Not only that, but the saucy chipotle marinade adds a unique and tasty twist to any dish—from tacos to salads to wraps. But we know you're probably drooling at this point, so we won't keep you from our Rainbow Bowl recipe any longer.
Recipe Overview
Prep Time
10 minutes
Cook Time
5 minutes
Servings
1 people
Ingredients
1 tbsp Tahini
1/2 tsp Extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp Freshly Grated Ginger
1/2 tsp Honey (or agave or maple syrup)
1 Lime ¼ tsp zest and 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
3/25 tsp Kosher Salt
1/2 Cup Cooked Quinoa*
1/2 Cup Cherry Tomatoes, halved
1/2 Cup Shredded Carrot
1/2 Pepper Cut into thin strips
1 Cup Zucchini Noodles
1/2 Cup Shredded Purple Cabbage
1 Green Onion, trimmed and thinly sliced
1/4 Avocado, peeled and diced or sliced
Method
To meat or not to meat?
That is the question. But it doesn't have to be… Not really. The satisfying "meat" you're craving doesn't have to come from an animal. Sweet Earth Foods' plant-based innovations are designed to be nutritious and hearty—and trust us, they are. Once you get a taste of their Plant Based Chipotle Chik'n, you'll be craving meatless Mondays on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and beyond. It makes plant-based eating more delicious, more fun, and more fulfilling—in every sense of the word. Why settle when you can make meals exciting?