There was a time when following a vegan or even plant-based diet, was a largely polarizing choice. But as more and more restaurants integrate plant-centric options into their menus, and grocery stores broaden their range of dairy-free fare, there seems to be a shift towards this eating approach.

And a new survey of 1,500 Americans—facilitated by Datassential in collaboration with The Culinary Institute of America, Food for Climate League, and the Menus of Change University Research Collaborative—confirms that a plant-based diet is of interest to a growing population.

The data, from an online survey of people ages 18 to 88, suggests there is a shift towards a more plant-centric approach to eating.