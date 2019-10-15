The 5 Teas You Should Always Bring With You When You Travel

Pukka Elderberry and Echinacea

Getting sick while traveling is definitely a bummer—and unfortunately, traveling is the time that you're often exposed to a number of new bugs (those airline tray table seats!). This blend from Pukka contains two immune-boosting superstars—elderberry and echinacea. "Echinacea has the ability to trigger a chemical response in the body that fights inflammation," explains Carlene Thomas, R.D. "The result? A potential reduction in cold and flu symptoms. Other studies suggest that echinacea stimulates the body's immune response and has some antioxidant properties." Meanwhile, elderberry is one of functional doctor Aviva Romm's go-to's for treating and preventing the flu. "Studies have shown that elderberry extract can significantly shorten the duration of influenza while lowering the need for medication, when compared with placebo," she explains. The tea tastes sweet and berry-like, a delicious way to keep your immune system ready to fight whatever comes at it. Elderberry and Echinacea, Pukka ($5.82 for 20 servings)