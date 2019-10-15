The 5 Teas You Should Always Bring With You When You Travel
Megan Fahey, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Registered Yoga Teacher. She holds her Masters of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Bastyr University, where she was trained to artfully blend eastern and western healing modalities.
Yogi Tea Sweet Tangerine Positive Energy
Having energy is one of the keys to thriving in and enjoying any type of travel environment. Often, on the road, you're out and about more than you would typically be, and that's where this gently energizing blend comes in. It contains black tea, green tea leaf extract, and yerba mate, all of which contribute nourishing, even-keeled caffeine. Beyond that, it has ginseng, which has been shown to boost energy while reducing stress. With a lovely, creamy citrus-forward flavor, this is the type of tea you'll want to reach for every morning. Sweet Tangerine Positive Energy, Yogi Tea ($3.98 for 16 servings)
Organic India Tulsi Ashwagandha
It's no secret that travel can be stressful. Tulsi, otherwise known as holy basil, is an adaptogen that's been used in ayurveda for thousands of years. "Adaptogenic herbs such as holy basil support the body's response to stress and its ability to naturally cope with occasional anxiety and fatigue—slowly and gently, without jolts or crashes," explains Thyroid Yoga® & Ajai Alchemy founder Fern Olivia. This blend combines tulsi with ashwagandha, another adaptogen, for an even more potent effect. It has a faintly grassy, herbaceous flavor that will bounce you straight back to the present after your luggage is lost, your train is missed, or any other travel disaster occurs. Tulsi Ashwagandha, Organic India ($5.99 for 18 servings)
Traditional Medicinals Belly Comfort
Lots of eating out, air travel, unfiltered water—it's all a recipe for less-than-ideal stomach situation. Packing a digestive blend is a great way to make sure your gut stays happy and healthy, so you can better enjoy your trip. This blend, from herbal masters Traditional Medicinals, contains peppermint, fennel, and ginger, all long-used digestive tract soothers and digestion boosters. The blend also contains papaya leaf, a potent digestive enzyme that helps your body break down any richer or heavier food you might be eating. With a fresh, mint-forward taste, this one can also double as a breath mint alternative after a long flight! Belly Comfort, Traditional Medicinals ($7.34 for 16 servings)
Pukka Elderberry and Echinacea
Getting sick while traveling is definitely a bummer—and unfortunately, traveling is the time that you're often exposed to a number of new bugs (those airline tray table seats!). This blend from Pukka contains two immune-boosting superstars—elderberry and echinacea. "Echinacea has the ability to trigger a chemical response in the body that fights inflammation," explains Carlene Thomas, R.D. "The result? A potential reduction in cold and flu symptoms. Other studies suggest that echinacea stimulates the body's immune response and has some antioxidant properties." Meanwhile, elderberry is one of functional doctor Aviva Romm's go-to's for treating and preventing the flu. "Studies have shown that elderberry extract can significantly shorten the duration of influenza while lowering the need for medication, when compared with placebo," she explains. The tea tastes sweet and berry-like, a delicious way to keep your immune system ready to fight whatever comes at it. Elderberry and Echinacea, Pukka ($5.82 for 20 servings)
Sakara Sleep Tea
Sleeping can be tough on the road, with unfamiliar beds, time zone changes, and unpredictable noises. Still, sleep is a critical part of keeping your health strong and your trip fun, so packing a sleep-stimulating tea is always a good idea. This blend contains valerian root, which has been found to improve both sleep quantity and quality. It also has chamomile and passionflower, both of which have been found to assuage anxiety, which can contribute to lack of sleep, especially when traveling. With a soothing lavender scent and lightly floral, herbaceous flavor, this is the perfect soothing cuppa to sip right before bed. Sleep Tea, Sakara ($20 for 20 servings)
