A Hormone-Balancing Essential Oil Blend To Use All Spring Long

As the weather warms and the sunlight beckons us out of our winter doldrums, it's an especially delightful time for those of us dealing with the seasonal slumps and hormone imbalances that can come up during darker, colder days.

From my perspective as the author of The Essential Oils Hormone Solution: Reclaim Your Energy and Focus and Lose Weight Naturally, nothing welcomes spring like the healing power of high-quality essential oils. These potent plant medicines can quickly boost mood, reduce stress, and support the body as is starts to deal with those pollen-induced seasonal sniffles. Here are my top three oils for the season.