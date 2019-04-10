A Hormone-Balancing Essential Oil Blend To Use All Spring Long
As the weather warms and the sunlight beckons us out of our winter doldrums, it's an especially delightful time for those of us dealing with the seasonal slumps and hormone imbalances that can come up during darker, colder days.
From my perspective as the author of The Essential Oils Hormone Solution: Reclaim Your Energy and Focus and Lose Weight Naturally, nothing welcomes spring like the healing power of high-quality essential oils. These potent plant medicines can quickly boost mood, reduce stress, and support the body as is starts to deal with those pollen-induced seasonal sniffles. Here are my top three oils for the season.
Lemon essential oil
Citrus oils in general are famous for their mood-boosting abilities due to their high limonene content. And lemon tops the scene for its ability to alleviate feelings of stress and simultaneously boost your mood. Because of its zingy-fresh flavor, it makes an excellent addition to recipes or water infusions and can help your body through its natural daily detox. (Just be mindful of the dose any time you're ingesting essential oils!)
Lavender essential oil
Another go-to for finding calm is lavender. Always great for supporting a restful night's sleep, lavender helps your nervous system relax from the stresses of the day. Stress hormones—namely cortisol—overwhelm the body and mind of many people, which sets off a domino effect in the body as it disrupts other systems in favor of protecting your being. Finding self-care solutions that help you manage stress are essential, and lavender can help you take baby steps to balance your hormone levels naturally.
Springtime, when inflammation may abound due to seasonal environmental threats, is also a great time to test out lavender's anti-inflammatory effects.
Peppermint essential oil
Peppermint never leaves my side in any season, as I love to combine it with a citrus like wild orange for an instant energy pick-me-up. It also does wonders for your exercise regimen and opens up the airways naturally, which can be especially helpful during the spring.
Plus, it can help suppress those hormonal appetite urges! Help to get your body back on track for the summer by using the aroma of peppermint to curb those cravings and boost your mood to boot. Pro tip: Peppermint also helps keep the bugs away.
You can either use these oils solo or combine them in a seasonal blend like these:
Springtime Topical Blend
Ingredients:
- 10 drops lavender essential oil
- 10 drops lemon essential oil
- 10 drops peppermint essential oil
- Fractionated coconut oil or other carrier oil
Preparation:
In a 10 mL glass rollerball bottle, add the essential oils and fill to the top with the carrier oil. Replace the cap and swirl to combine. Apply to your FEW spots (feet, ears, wrists) for instant mood-boosting power and springtime protection from environmental threats.
If your skin is extra-sensitive during this time, diffuse this next blend instead, and its effect will pervade your entire environment.
Springtime Diffuser Blend
Ingredients:
- 2 drops lavender essential oil
- 2 drops lemon essential oil
- 2 drops peppermint essential oil
Preparation:
Add oils to a diffuser with water and let it run.
Springtime Cleaning Blend
Spring cleaning can get an added punch of power with the natural power of this blend.
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- 5 drops lemon essential oil
- 5 drops lavender essential oil
- 5 drops peppermint essential oil
Preparation:
To an 8- to 10-oz. glass spray bottle, add ¼ cup white vinegar and 5 drops each lemon, lavender, and peppermint essential oil. Fill the rest with water. Use as a multipurpose hard surface cleaner with aromatherapeutic benefits.
