mindbodygreen

Climate Change
How To Upgrade Your Green Smoothie Using — Leftovers?

How To Upgrade Your Green Smoothie Using — Leftovers?

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Green smoothies on a marble background

Image by Ivan Solis / Stocksy

October 3, 2020 — 9:27 AM

The next time you're taking the forlorn walk to your trash can or compost bin, kitchen scraps and wilted leftovers in hand, go ahead and beeline for the blender instead.

Green smoothies, in all their nutrient-packed, gut-friendly glory, are a great vehicle for using up food that would otherwise be tossed. Plenty of kitchen remains can become something more appetizing with a quick blitz (as long as they pass a smell test and don't have mold), says mbg Collective member Rhea Mehta, Ph.D., a molecular toxicologist and the founder of Global Smoothie Day, which—what do you know!—is today.

Mehta says salads (especially ones that contain other smoothie adds like nuts and oils), fruit salads, half-juiced lemons and limes, and steamed or baked veggies can all go into your green smoothie. Even half-drunk tea can be subbed into the rotation as your liquid.

So often we toss these kinds of leftovers because their texture gets funky, but blending them up with other ingredients solves that. The resulting brew will save you a little money and the environment a little food waste.

A Leftovers Green Smoothie

When made with plant-based, organic, locally sourced ingredients, homemade nut butters or milks, and leftovers, Mehta sees the green smoothie as a model for low-impact eating. "I feel as if we must continue to get creative on how we tell the story of our current climate emergency. With the new normal that is upon us as a collective, this year felt very fitting to redefine the green smoothie as good for the body and our planet," she says of the inspiration to make this year's Global Smoothie Day centered on sustainability.

Here, she shares her formula for blitzing up your greener smoothie.

smoothie and recipe

Image by mbg Creative

Makes 1 serving

Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups greens (salad, steamed veggies, etc., if using leftovers)
  • ½ cup fruit (fruit salad, lemon wedges, etc., if using leftovers)
  • 2 tbsp. prebiotic fiber such as chia, flax, etc.
  • 1 serving protein such as nuts, powders, etc.
  • 1 cup liquid such as plant milk or iced tea

Method:

Combine ingredients in a blender until smooth. Sip straight or through a straw (reusable, of course), and pair with a kale stem salad, rind-and-all lemon water, or a zero-waste snack for good measure.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Climate Change

It's Climate Week & This Giant Chain Just Said It'll Be Carbon Neutral By 2040

Emma Loewe
It's Climate Week & This Giant Chain Just Said It'll Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
Nature

An Autumn Equinox Ritual That Pulls Its Power From The Elements

Barbara Biziou
An Autumn Equinox Ritual That Pulls Its Power From The Elements
$29.99

The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies

With Joe Cross featuring Carrie Diulus, M.D.
The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies
Meditation

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says
Beauty

A Supplement To Plump Up Lips? It's Not Too Good To Be True

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement To Plump Up Lips? It's Not Too Good To Be True
Integrative Health

Could Sleep Position Be The Next Thing We Track? Maybe — Here's Why

Eliza Sullivan
Could Sleep Position Be The Next Thing We Track? Maybe — Here's Why
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

What Women Over 40 With Amazing Sex Lives Have In Common

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
What Women Over 40 With Amazing Sex Lives Have In Common
Beauty

Yes, You Need To Clean Your Hot Tools: Try This 3-Minute Hack

Jamie Schneider
Yes, You Need To Clean Your Hot Tools: Try This 3-Minute Hack
Beauty

If You've Been Exposed To Wildfire Smoke, Here Are 5 Derm Tips To Calm Skin

Jamie Schneider
If You've Been Exposed To Wildfire Smoke, Here Are 5 Derm Tips To Calm Skin
Recovery

Clenched Teeth? How That Tension Might Affect The Rest Of The Body

Abby Moore
Clenched Teeth? How That Tension Might Affect The Rest Of The Body
Recipes

An RD-Approved Pumpkin Bread Recipe That's Secretly Nutritious

Abby Moore
An RD-Approved Pumpkin Bread Recipe That's Secretly Nutritious
Integrative Health

Healthy Blood Sugar Levels May Help Keep The Brain Sharp, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Healthy Blood Sugar Levels May Help Keep The Brain Sharp, Study Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/green-smoothie-recipe-that-incorporates-leftovers

Your article and new folder have been saved!