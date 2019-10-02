How can we solve the food waste crisis? That's the $2.5 trillion question. Creating networks to bring unsold produce into people's kitchens is one way, spearheaded by distribution companies like Misfit Market and Imperfect Foods. Incentivizing people to buy imperfect food is another approach that grocers are taking with "happy hours" where prices on expiring food are slashed and markets that stock exclusively battered, bruised, and misshapen goods are taking over.

"Both curiosity and action to reduce food waste have taken hold," Katherine Miller, the VP of Impact at the James Beard Foundation, says of recent progress in the space. In addition to high-end chefs partnering with organizations to redistribute their leftover ingredients, Miller has seen more home cooks trying to reduce waste in their own kitchens. "And we’ve seen significant policy change with the first food waste prevention measures in the federal farm bill. That’s all in the last two years! So it’s great progress."

Turning food "waste" into something edible and appetizing is another delicious solution to a trashy problem. Here are seven healthy snacks and beverages that owe their star power to ingredients that would have otherwise been tossed. Keep them in your lunch stash and power through the afternoon slump fueled by food waste: