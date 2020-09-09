Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus
If you're anything like the team here at mbg, lemon water might be a part of your regular routine (read: it definitely is). A popular morning option and a staple in morning routines, this simple beverage is a tried-and-true classic that helps us stay hydrated.
But for every glass of lemon water, we're left tossing a lemon wedge in our compost bin and wishing we'd thought to buy more lemons at our most recent grocery run. Luckily, no-waste chef Max La Manna has a (sort of genius) solution that we'll definitely be giving a try. In a video shared on his Instagram earlier this week, he showed how to use the whole lemon—yep, all of it—to make no-waste lemon cubes that will be sure to give your water that lovely lemon flavor.
Here's what you'll need:
- Lemons
- A microplane
- A knife
- A cutting board
- Water
- A blender
- An ice cube tray
Here's how to do it:
- Zest lemons completely; put zest aside.
- Chop the lemons into approximately 1-inch chunks.
- Add lemons and water to a blender, blend until mostly smooth.
- Add zest and mix.
- Pour into an ice tray and freeze.
- Enjoy a few cubes in a glass of water for a lemony touch, without the waste.
We're focusing on hydration even more these days, especially since it's an important part of supporting our immune systems, and this little hack is about to make that practice even more satisfying. Looking for another way to increase hydration? Try this DIY electrolyte recipe.
