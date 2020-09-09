mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus

Love Lemon Water? Try This No-Waste Method To Get The Most From Your Citrus

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
How To Make No-Waste Lemon Water Cubes

Image by LightFieldStudios / iStock

September 9, 2020 — 22:17 PM

If you're anything like the team here at mbg, lemon water might be a part of your regular routine (read: it definitely is). A popular morning option and a staple in morning routines, this simple beverage is a tried-and-true classic that helps us stay hydrated.

But for every glass of lemon water, we're left tossing a lemon wedge in our compost bin and wishing we'd thought to buy more lemons at our most recent grocery run. Luckily, no-waste chef Max La Manna has a (sort of genius) solution that we'll definitely be giving a try. In a video shared on his Instagram earlier this week, he showed how to use the whole lemon—yep, all of it—to make no-waste lemon cubes that will be sure to give your water that lovely lemon flavor.

Here's what you'll need:

  • Lemons
  • A microplane
  • A knife
  • A cutting board
  • Water
  • A blender
  • An ice cube tray
Advertisement

Here's how to do it:

  1. Zest lemons completely; put zest aside.
  2. Chop the lemons into approximately 1-inch chunks.
  3. Add lemons and water to a blender, blend until mostly smooth.
  4. Add zest and mix.
  5. Pour into an ice tray and freeze.
  6. Enjoy a few cubes in a glass of water for a lemony touch, without the waste.

We're focusing on hydration even more these days, especially since it's an important part of supporting our immune systems, and this little hack is about to make that practice even more satisfying. Looking for another way to increase hydration? Try this DIY electrolyte recipe.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch

Eliza Sullivan
The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch
Functional Food

This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)

Jamie Schneider
This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help

Terri Cheney
I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help
Mental Health

Lacking This Antioxidant May Be Linked To Depression & Anxiety

Nayan Patel, PharmD
Lacking This Antioxidant May Be Linked To Depression & Anxiety
Beauty

The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid

Jamie Schneider
The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Unwanted Side Effect Of Overbrushing Teeth, From A Holistic Dentist

Abby Moore
The Unwanted Side Effect Of Overbrushing Teeth, From A Holistic Dentist
Motivation

12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Yoga Clothes & Gear That Will Make Your Practice Even Better
Beauty

Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine

Jamie Schneider
Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study

Abby Moore
Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study
Spirituality

5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person

Tanya Carroll Richardson
5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person
Spirituality

A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes

Sarah Regan
A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-no-waste-lemon-waater

Your article and new folder have been saved!