This Is The Healthiest Thing To Drink First Thing In The Morning, According To Docs
Water
My favorite morning beverage is always water, first and foremost. Your body is deprived of water when you sleep, so it is best to rehydrate with water first thing before anything else. I then follow with coffee or a homemade matcha tea latte for a caffeinated boost.
—Alanna Waldron, R.D., founder of Eats Real Food
I won't win any points for originality or pioneering a groundbreaking new oat milk golden matcha collagen latte, but I want to take this opportunity to drive home an important point: My morning beverage of choice is...(drumroll)...a tall glass of filtered water. And here's why: A tall glass of water is one of the best ways to release the gunk your detoxification mechanisms dislodged overnight, and it cues your body to have a bowel movement like clockwork in the morning (yes, even better than coffee). Sip the water and relax for a few minutes, then make your way to your Squatty Potty throne. Breakfast of champions.
—Ellen Vora, M.D., top holistic psychiatrist, mbg Collective member, and class instructor
Matcha with pea milk and cinnamon
Ceremonial Matcha with Ripple Pea Milk topped with a dash of Ceylon cinnamon. The protein and fat from the Ripple Milk stabilize the blood sugar to decrease cravings through the day. The antioxidant-rich matcha gives the brain a boost while supporting the immune system. A dash of Ceylon cinnamon supports brain health by decreasing inflammation and also stabilizing blood sugar. It is the ultimate morning brain drink.
—Nicole Rivera, D.C., founder of the Integrative Wellness Group
Black tea and milk
Every morning I start my day with Yorkshire black tea with a splash of 2% milk. The caffeine isn't as strong as coffee, so it doesn't give me that caffeine crash hours later, and the antioxidants from the tea make me feel good about making it part of my morning ritual.
—Allison (Aaron) Gross, M.S., RDN, CDN, founder of The Nutrition Curator
Bone broth
Even in warmer months, I find it helps grease the wheels of my digestion and fire up my system. In general, warm foods tend to be easier to tolerate than cold, raw foods when you have an impaired gut, and in my healing journey from SIBO, I began the habit of drinking bone broth first thing in the morning. Now, I just love the taste, and it keeps me greener in the kitchen by forcing me to reuse my scraps in batch after batch of broth.
—Phoebe Lapine, mbg Collective member, founder of Feed Me Phoebe, and host of the SIBO Made Simple Podcast
Fresh mint tea
I love hot water with fresh mint leaves. It's plain and simple and loaded with digestive and immune-boosting properties from the fresh mint leaves—plus it tastes so good!
—Isabel Smith, R.D., founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition
Coffee
Though coffee is not my only morning beverage, it's easily my favorite. For better or for worse, I need it to help wake me up and get my day started. I opt for black coffee and add in a splash of organic whole milk, cinnamon, and cocoa powder for a boost of antioxidants and fiber (yep, cocoa powder is a source of fiber!).
—Leah Silberman, R.D., co-founder of Tovita Nutrition
Warm water with lemon
I know it's the ultimate #healthyliving cliché, but I've been starting my day with warm water with lemon since I was a dietetic intern in the hospital. It helps me get hydrated and eases my digestive system into the day along with providing some vitamin C. Plus, it's a pleasant ritual I enjoy that helps me feel grounded no matter what the day ahead may have in store.
—Jessica Cording, R.D., founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition
Bulletproof coffee
Before I put anything else in my mouth, I drink a glass of water. I would love to say I get seven to eight hours of sleep most nights, but sometimes it is a struggle for me, and therefore it ends up being more like six, so I know I'm likely to be dehydrated upon waking. Then I love a mug of bulletprood coffee! Blending MCT oil, ghee, and collagen peptides in my morning cup of joe has had such a positive impact on my blood sugar, cravings, and hunger hormones, not only immediately after but for the rest of the day.
—Sara McGlothlin, holistic nutritionist, founder of SaraMcGlothlin.com
Earl Grey tea
It's no secret that I am a huge fan of tea. While I try not to pick favorites, Earl Grey is by far my favorite beverage to enjoy in the morning for its flavor and health benefits. Since I typically intermittent fast every morning until lunch, Earl Grey tea enhances fasting's ability to increase autophagy, our cells' process of self-cleaning to remove old, damaged cells to keep us looking and feeling youthful.
—Will Cole, D.C., mbg Collective member and author of Ketotarian
Golden mylk
My favorite is golden mylk. According to ayurveda, it revs up the agni (digestive fire), reduces inflammation, flushes fat, and improves happiness. In fact, scientific studies have found turmeric as effective of an antidepressant as Prozac! I drink this every morning to stay healthy and happy.
—Sahara Rose, ayurvedic expert and author of Eat Feel Fresh
Matcha smoothie
One of my absolute favorite morning beverages this time of year is a Matcha Latte with Banana and Honey Smoothie. Blend 1 cup unsweetened soy milk with ½ cup brewed green tea, 2 teaspoons matcha powder, 1 tablespoon honey, and a frozen banana. It's creamy and flavorful, with just enough sweetness and plenty of antioxidants.
—Dana Angelo White, R.D., author of Healthy, Quick & Easy Smoothies
