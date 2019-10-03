This Is The Healthiest Thing To Drink First Thing In The Morning, According To Docs

My favorite morning beverage is always water, first and foremost. Your body is deprived of water when you sleep, so it is best to rehydrate with water first thing before anything else. I then follow with coffee or a homemade matcha tea latte for a caffeinated boost.

—Alanna Waldron, R.D., founder of Eats Real Food

I won't win any points for originality or pioneering a groundbreaking new oat milk golden matcha collagen latte, but I want to take this opportunity to drive home an important point: My morning beverage of choice is...(drumroll)...a tall glass of filtered water. And here's why: A tall glass of water is one of the best ways to release the gunk your detoxification mechanisms dislodged overnight, and it cues your body to have a bowel movement like clockwork in the morning (yes, even better than coffee). Sip the water and relax for a few minutes, then make your way to your Squatty Potty throne. Breakfast of champions.

—Ellen Vora, M.D., top holistic psychiatrist, mbg Collective member, and class instructor