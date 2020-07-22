Before setting out to nab the fruit flies, you'll want to make sure your space is clean. Fruit flies are attracted to decaying foods and anything sugary. So, wipe up any sticky surfaces, clean up crumbs, run your garbage disposal or toss food scraps in the sink, etc.

And if you're seeing little flies near your houseplants, those are likely gnats—not fruit flies. To get rid of them, gently wipe down each leaf with a damp towel and be sure to avoid overwatering in the future, as it can set the stage for pests and rot.