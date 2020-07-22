mindbodygreen

Apple Cider Vinegar Is The Fruit Fly Remedy You Already Have In Your House

Sarah Regan
Homemade Apple Cider Vinegar

Image by Suzanne Clements / Stocksy

July 22, 2020 — 15:11 PM

Perhaps you noticed them near the bunch of bananas in your kitchen or buzzing near your stash of half-cut lemons. No matter where you first see a fruit fly, you'll want to address it ASAP. Here's how, using kitchen staples.

Before you get started.

Before setting out to nab the fruit flies, you'll want to make sure your space is clean. Fruit flies are attracted to decaying foods and anything sugary. So, wipe up any sticky surfaces, clean up crumbs, run your garbage disposal or toss food scraps in the sink, etc.

And if you're seeing little flies near your houseplants, those are likely gnats—not fruit flies. To get rid of them, gently wipe down each leaf with a damp towel and be sure to avoid overwatering in the future, as it can set the stage for pests and rot.

How to make a DIY fruit fly trap.

Once you've cleared your space of anything that attracts flies, whip up the following vinegar mix to keep them away.

What you'll need:
  1. Bowl
  2. Apple cider vinegar
  3. Dish soap

Process:

Fill a small bowl with the apple cider vinegar and add a few drops of dish soap. Stir it up, and place it in the area you're seeing a fly problem. The smell of the vinegar attracts the flies, while the layer of soap on the surface traps them.

Discard and repeat as necessary, and be sure to pair this trap with other preventive measures, like frequently wiping down kitchen surfaces and storing fruit properly.

If the problem persists, consider calling an exterminator or doing a deep clean to clear your home of things that could be contributing to the problem, such as too much humidity or the dirty spot behind the oven.

