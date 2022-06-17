If you are growing luffa to eat, you'll want to harvest it during that early dark green stage, while the fruit feels soft to the touch. At this point, it should still be moist enough that it's pleasant to eat. The longer your luffa stays on the vine, the dryer it will become. Those who are growing for loofah sponges should wait until the fruit is totally brown. If your gourd falls off the vine before this point, you can place it out in the sun for a few days until it dries out completely.