The shower experience is different for everyone. Some people prefer to hop in and out within minutes while others see it as a leisurely ritual. No matter which kind of shower you take, you may still wonder how often you should do so. Here are a few things to consider:

Weather: If the weather is warmer or more humid, you should shower more often to clear out the influx of sweat and grime. On the flip side, showering too often during the colder months may dry out your skin even more.

Activity level: You should definitely shower daily if you’re working out and producing sweat (this is even more essential if you’re prone to body acne). If you exercise in the morning or midday, a shower after exercising and in the evening may benefit you. We collect bacteria and pollutants throughout the day that should be washed off before climbing into bed.

Skin type: Like we said, showering too often could dry out your skin. So if you’re already prone to dry, flaky, or itchy skin, then showering once a day or every other day may help hold onto the moisture you do have. If your skin is oily or acne-prone, a daily rinse is best practice.