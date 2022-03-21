When I think of the words I use in our skin care articles most frequently, “healthy” certainly tops the list. But in a very close second comes “bright.” Just following that, I’m sure it is “glow.” There’s something about a luminescent complexion that is equal parts aspirational and enviable: Almost everyone, on some level, wants it. And as a beauty writer, I’ve practically built my career around helping people (and myself) achieve it.

Yet, there’s still so much to be learned about the most effective (and healthiest) way to get it. Throughout my skin care journey, I know I’ve dabbled in a few formulas and treatments that touted brighter skin, but left me with a complexion that was less-than-desired. For any experimental beauty fans out there, I’m sure you have, too.

So what is the state of brighter skin now: What advice and science-backed learnings should we follow in our quest for a more vibrant complexion? Oh, I’m so glad you asked.