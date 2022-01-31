 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The 12 Best Products For Glowing Skin: Serums, Supplements & More

The 12 Best Products For Glowing Skin: Serums, Supplements & More

Emily Rekstis
Contributing writer By Emily Rekstis
Contributing writer
Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer who has worked at Harper's Bazaar, Self, And UsWeekly. Her bylines appear in Healthline, Byrdie, Women's Health, MyDomaine, BuzzFeed, The Cut, Allure and many more.
For You: Research-Backed Products For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Image by 4FR / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 31, 2022 — 12:28 PM

Glowing skin is essentially the end-all-be-all of an exceptional complexion. Not only does it mean that skin is clear and smooth, but it also means that your complexion is so beautifully healthy it emits a radiance. The best is when it’s so impressive that people start asking, “what is your skincare routine?” 

This is where we come in! If it’s a glowing complexion that you’re after, there are a lot of key ingredients that can help you achieve this level of skincare success: From the classic, go-to favorite vitamin C to anti-aging powerhouse retinol to common underdog niacinamide. But we don’t stop at topicals—we also think skin health takes a holistic approach, so we also included supplements and a relaxing face roller. Keep scrolling to see all the different ways you can implement these ingredients into your skin care routine for seriously impressive results. 

Quick list:
  1. Best face wash: Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser ($34)
  2. Best toner: Whamisa Organic Flowers Toner Deep Rich ($43)  
  3. Best vitamin C serum: True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster ($90)
  4. Best retinol: Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum ($110)
  5. Best niacinamide serum: Follain Brightening Serum ($38)
  6. Best face cream: Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer ($32)
  7. Best highlighter: RMS beauty Mini Living Luminizer Highlighter Glow Quad ($28)
  8. Best supplement: mbg cellular beauty+ ($76)
  9. Best tool: Skin Gym Goldie Face Roller ($68)
  10. Best mask: Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask ($65)
  11. Best peel: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel ($88)
  12. Best eye care: Tatcha The Pearl ($48)

Best face wash: Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser

It’s always good to start your routine with a beneficial face wash that not only cleanses but also delivers a boost of good-for-your-skin ingredients. This one is formulated with lycopene to provide antioxidant and exfoliating benefits without irritating or stripping the skin. That "without" is key here, since over exfoliation can lead to dull, angry skin. And after all, there’s nothing worse than a cleanser that leaves your skin tight and dry.

Brightening Cleanser, Indie Lee ($34)

Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
Indie Lee

Best toner: Whamisa Organic Flowers Toner Deep Rich

There’s nothing like a toner to efficiently brighten your complexion. However, many are formulated with alcohol, leaving skin dehydrated. Not this one though! It’s formulated with aloe vera leaf extract and oat kernel extract for a calming, moisturizing effect that leaves skin radiant and plump. Plus, the bouncy serum-like texture feels luxe and the Damask rose essential oil smells absolutely fabulous. We know these may not be the most important thing, but they don’t hurt!

Flowers Toner Deep Rich, Whamisa Organic ($43) 

Whamisa Organic Flowers Toner Deep Rich
Whamisa

Best vitamin C serum: True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster

Vitamin C is a go-to skin brightener, simultaneously minimizing hyperpigmentation, combating oxidative stress, and fighting against photodamage. As a result, skin appears smoother, plumper, and more even. Sounds like a powerhouse ingredient, right? Well, you’re definitely not wrong, but it’s biggest downside is that it’s notoriously unstable, losing its chemical power when formulated in a cream, liquid, or serum. That’s why we love this powder formula so much. You can add it to any moisturizer or serum. Another bonus: It’s formulated with ferulic acid, so the two ingredients work together seamlessly to only enhance their antioxidant benefits.

Vitamin C Booster, True Botanicals ($90)

True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster
True Botanicals

Best retinol: Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum

Retinol is known for its healthy aging abilities, promoting collagen product and cell turnover. With these credentials, you can expect skin to appear brighter and more youthful. But not only does this serum use a microencapsulated retinol for a gentle approach, it’s also paired with vitamin C with the help of vitamin E to help stabilize the two for an impressively smoother, luminous complexion.

Gentle Retinol Night Serum, Marie Veronique ($110)

Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum
Marie Veronique

Best niacinamide serum: Follain Brightening Serum

Niacinamide and vitamin C make for an unstoppable combination, providing many of the same benefits such as evening out skin tone and texture. So it’s no wonder this serum is a must-have when it comes to boosting radiance for all-skin types. Beyond the pairing of vitamin C and niacinamide, this serum is also formulated with yuzu and tangerine extracts to help reduce the appearance of pigmentation, as well as prebiotic to help support a balanced skin microbiome.

Brightening Serum, Follain ($38)

Follain Brightening Serum
Follain

Best face cream: Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer

Caffeine and ginseng work together to wake up the skin by decreasing puffiness, irritation, and redness. Then the finely crushed mineral pearls deliver an immediate illumination — all while hydrating the skin! — making this moisturizer an ideal addition to any morning routine.

Ginzing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer, Origins ($32)

Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
Origins

Best highlighter: RMS beauty Mini Living Luminizer Highlighter Glow Quad

Whether you’re trying to make your cheekbones pop, your eyelids sparkle or your cupid’s bow shimmer, this creamy palette can do it all. Unlike other highlighters on the market, this one won’t leave a glittery finish on the skin. Instead, it delivers a naturally dewy hue that still has a wow-factor you’re sure to love.

Mini Living Luminizer Highlighter Glow Quad, RMS beauty ($28)

RMS beauty Mini Living Luminizer Highlighter Glow Quad
RMS beauty

Best supplement: mbg cellular beauty+

No matter how many creams and serums you slather on your skin, good skin needs some help from within. Enter: this beauty supplement. Made with astaxanthin, phytoceramides, ubiquinol CoQ10, and whole fruit pomegranate extract, these premium botanicals and bioactives help to reduce wrinkles, support skin elasticity and support cellular rejuvenation. The results? A healthy, glowing complexion.*

cellular beauty+, mbg ($76)

cellular beauty+
mindbodygreen

Best tool: Skin Gym Goldie Face Roller

If you’ve always wanted to give microneedling a try but are scared of the whole “wounding” skin thing, this is the tool for you. Unlike your average microneedling roller, this one is made with non-invasive edges for a face massage that doesn’t puncture the skin. (A concept we can get behind.) However, the refreshing, glowing results are still the same.

Goldie Face Roller, Skin Gym ($68)

Skin Gym Goldie Face Roller
Skin Gym

Best mask: Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask

Improve the texture and appearance of your complexion with this elegant face mask. Formulated with white willow bark extract, pomegranate enzymes, and pink clay, this gel mask delivers a deep, exfoliating cleanse, sloughing away dead skin cells while absorbing the build-up delivering a soft radiance that’s envy-worthy.  

Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask, Tata Harper ($65)

Tata Harper Resurfacing BHA Glow Mask
Tata Harper

Best peel: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel

These peel pads are a classic for a reason. They gently, but effectively, reduce dullness and uneven skin tone thanks to BHA and AHAs like glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and lactic acid. While the glycolic acid help skin appear smoother by decreasing hyperpigmentation and photoaging, salicylic acid gently encourages cell turnover and cleans out the pores. Meanwhile, BHA lactic acid minimizes breakouts without irritating the skin.

Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare ($88)

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Best eye care: Tatcha The Pearl

Brightening your under eyes is key to appearing awake and healthy. This tinted treatment not only color corrects the under eye area for an immediate effect, but it also uses key ingredients like niacinamide for long term results. It’s also formulated with light-refracting pearl pigments for an instantly brightening finish.

The Pearl, Tatcha ($48)

Tatcha The Pearl
Tatcha The Pearl
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

mbg's review process

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
cellular beauty+
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Emily Rekstis
Emily Rekstis Contributing writer
Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer, editor and content creator. After serving as the beauty assistant at Harper's Bazaar and Self magazine, she went on to cover celebrity beauty and...

More On This Topic

Beauty

8 Sneaky Reason For Dry Lips & How To Hydrate Them Naturally

Emily Rekstis
8 Sneaky Reason For Dry Lips & How To Hydrate Them Naturally
Beauty

3 Plants This Herbalists Loves For Glowing Skin Inside & Out

Alexandra Engler
3 Plants This Herbalists Loves For Glowing Skin Inside & Out
Functional Food

The Simple Smoothie Recipe Our Health Editor Swears By For Blood Sugar Support

Kristine Thomason
The Simple Smoothie Recipe Our Health Editor Swears By For Blood Sugar Support
Integrative Health

The Mistake Most People Make With Melatonin + How To Get Better Sleep

Emma Loewe
The Mistake Most People Make With Melatonin + How To Get Better Sleep
Sex

If You Haven't Tried A Rabbit Vibrator Yet, This Is Your Sign: Our 13 Faves

Rachel Wright, LMFT
If You Haven't Tried A Rabbit Vibrator Yet, This Is Your Sign: Our 13 Faves
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Week Could Bring Some Big Perspective Shifts

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Week Could Bring Some Big Perspective Shifts
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

This Strategic Workout Truly Targets Every Part Of Your Glutes In Just 5 Moves

BB Arrington, CPT
This Strategic Workout Truly Targets Every Part Of Your Glutes In Just 5 Moves
Integrative Health

Do You Really Need To Take Probiotics Daily To Get The Benefits?

Abby Moore
Do You Really Need To Take Probiotics Daily To Get The Benefits?
Sex

Do Aphrodisiacs Actually Work? We Looked Into It — Here Are The Ones To Try

Farrah Daniel
Do Aphrodisiacs Actually Work? We Looked Into It — Here Are The Ones To Try
Beauty

Craving Healthy Hair Growth? Do *This* Before You Shower

Jamie Schneider
Craving Healthy Hair Growth? Do *This* Before You Shower
Integrative Health

Side Sleeper? These Are The Best Mattresses For Alignment & Pain Relief

Emma Loewe
Side Sleeper? These Are The Best Mattresses For Alignment & Pain Relief
Beauty

The Only Guide to Applying Eyeshadow That You'll Ever Need

Dorian Smith-Garcia
The Only Guide to Applying Eyeshadow That You'll Ever Need
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/glowing-skin-products
cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!