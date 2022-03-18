Oh, the vast, vast world of facial tools. On beauty websites and in stores alike, there’s an entire dedicated section for these ever-changing devices. Looking to prevent breakouts? There’s a tool for that. Craving more bounce-back from your skin? Many tools for that. Trying to define your cheekbones via lymphatic massage? Countless tools for that as well.

No matter the mission, there’s a tool or two that will claim to treat the problem—and many of them can certainly do exactly as advertised. But the part we sometimes miss when we talk about these popular and exciting devices is who they're best for. Remember: not everything is made for your unique skin type, so before you go and make a purchase do a little digging to see if it’s compatible with your needs.

We asked the experts to give you the ultimate guide to navigating the world of face tools (or at least eight of the most popular options).