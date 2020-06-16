Cupping is a practice with roots in Traditional Chinese Medicine, where the skin is suctioned away from the rest of the body in order to stimulate the flow of qi (routinely applied on the back and legs as a way to decrease inflammation, rejuvenate fatigued muscles, and alleviate aches). And as you may guess, “facial” cupping follows the same beat—it’s just targeted to, well, your face.

Specifically, “facial cupping is a great way to increase blood flow to the face and rejuvenate the skin,” says esthetician and founder of Glowbar, Rachel Liverman. By suctioning your skin with the small, soft cups, you can also sculpt the neck and jawline; think of it as a step above gua sha—by moving in upward strokes, you can help decrease puffiness and move lymph around.

That increase in blood circulation can also spur the production of collagen, which as we know keeps your skin looking firm and taut, delaying the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. As board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare Ellen Marmur, M.D., tells us about preventing under eye wrinkles, promoting blood circulation by working facial muscles can help tighten the skin.