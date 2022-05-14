Pillow mists, room sprays, linen sprays—whatever you like to call them, they can do so much more than get you in the headspace for rest. Yes, most restorative blends will call on specific aromas to help chill out the mind and promote a general sense of relaxation, which does lend itself well to bedtime. But I (and I'm guessing many of you) cherish a moment of pause at any hour, especially during a hectic workday. Not to mention, there are plenty of underrated places to spritz, so you can enjoy surprise whiffs wherever you go.

Below, find all the different ways you can repurpose your pillow mist and create a calming atmosphere, no matter the time of day: