 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Meditation
How mbg's dream mist Linen Spray Made Meditation 10x Easier For Me

How mbg's dream mist Linen Spray Made Meditation 10x Easier For Me

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
The Hack That Made Meditation 10x Easier For Me (Because You Know It's Hard)

Image by Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy

May 13, 2022 — 9:32 AM

I've interviewed a lot of people in my three years at mindbodygreen (and many more in my almost decade-long career as an editor and writer, but let's stick to the mbg folks). My work and research have introduced me to a wide variety of experts, from top-tier dermatologists and beauty pros to renowned wellness guides.

And because I just can't help myself, I typically try to ask about their personal wellness routines. If I have access to the top-tier experts, I might as well get some intel on how they take care of themselves in a selfish attempt to see how I can take care of myself better. 

And my-oh-my do so many of them meditate. 

How I improved my meditation practice. 

By now I'm sure most of us are aware of the many benefits of meditation (or, if you're not, feel free to acquaint yourself with our guide to meditation). But that doesn't mean it's an instinctive habit for everyone—even the professionals. As mbg class instructor, Collective member, and meditation teacher Light Watkins has said about his meditation practice, "Ironically, I don't consider myself to be a particularly disciplined person. Like many people, I don't look forward to doing things that don't provide me with some type of immediate gratification. But I stick to my meditation routine because it not only leaves me with a tangible feeling of clarity to start my day, but the ripple effects of meditating extend throughout other important areas of my day and life." 

Clearly it's a habit worth pursuing, even if it can be a challenge to get in the right headspace for it. But that's why I love meditation instructor Ashley Turner's tip in this story about crafting a meditation routine: "Set a clearly designated space for meditation. It can be as simple as a thoughtfully placed candle, picture, or crystal. You'll also want to practice at the same time every day. Start with the same protocol for each meditation."

dream mist

dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
dream mist

That's why I've started to utilize an aromatherapy mist to mark the start of my session. Scent is a powerful tool—one that can influence your mood and headspace. Mindy Yang—a fragrance expert, Reiki healer, and founder of Perfumerie—once described it to me as "You actually experience the sense of smell: It triggers our emotions and the memories before you're able to actually process the actual experience," And since I've been trying to use fragrance ingredients to my advantage, like mindbodygreen's dream mist

Our new linen spray is a soothing blend of essential oils that relax the mind. Our soothing blend was formulated from science-backed ingredients with relaxing properties. The lavender essential oil is a favorite in many households and loved for its tranquil floral scent. Sandalwood is an ancient oil that's essential to various meditative rituals for many cultures; this warm and rich note grounds our mist. Finally, there are two florals: Roman chamomile is wild-harvested in Europe and offers an herby note, while the wild-harvested Linden blossom is airy and light. Together, these can be used to create an atmosphere that will quiet your senses and get you into the headspace for meditation. 

I like to spray it on my meditation pillow and in the air around me before I shut my eyes and turn on a guided meditation or begin my mantra. (I alternate between the two types of meditation, as some days I need a little assistance, whereas other days I find I can get into the headspace easier.) Instantly, I feel enveloped with a comforting ease.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

I think finding ritual is a vital part of a more mindful life. And while meditation is in itself a ritual, sometimes I need a mini ritual on top of that to even get me there. 

dream mist
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
dream mist

dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

dream mist

dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
dream mist
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

A Rare "Super Blood Moon" Is Coming: Here's How To Harness Its Power

Sarah Regan
A Rare "Super Blood Moon" Is Coming: Here's How To Harness Its Power
Spirituality

How To Help Your Child Thrive, According To Their Zodiac Sign

Briana Saussy
How To Help Your Child Thrive, According To Their Zodiac Sign
Integrative Health

These Habits Can Add Up To 6 Years To Your Life — Even In Middle & Older Age

Morgan Chamberlain
These Habits Can Add Up To 6 Years To Your Life — Even In Middle & Older Age
Recovery

5 Post-Workout Mistakes Most People Make + Simple Fixes, From Coaches

Merrell Readman
5 Post-Workout Mistakes Most People Make + Simple Fixes, From Coaches
Beauty

Listen Up: Here Are The Most Effective Ways To Increase Hair Fullness

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Listen Up: Here Are The Most Effective Ways To Increase Hair Fullness
Beauty

The Only Guide You Need To Apply Fake Freckles & Make Them Look 100% Natural

Jamie Schneider
The Only Guide You Need To Apply Fake Freckles & Make Them Look 100% Natural
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

6 Subtle Signs You're Not Sleeping As Deeply As You Could Be

Emma Loewe
6 Subtle Signs You're Not Sleeping As Deeply As You Could Be
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian: This Is How I Keep My Daily Digestion On Track

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
I'm A Dietitian: This Is How I Keep My Daily Digestion On Track
Integrative Health

8 Teas To Sip At Bedtime To Help You Sleep Through The Entire Night

Julia Guerra
8 Teas To Sip At Bedtime To Help You Sleep Through The Entire Night
Mental Health

This Underrated Trick Can Help You When You Feel Stressed, Says A Psychologist

Olivia Giacomo
This Underrated Trick Can Help You When You Feel Stressed, Says A Psychologist
Integrative Health

Curious About Health Coaching? Look For This Type Of Certification

Merrell Readman
Curious About Health Coaching? Look For This Type Of Certification
Integrative Health

8 Simple Ways To Stay Sharp So You Can Power Through Your Work Day

Korin Miller
8 Simple Ways To Stay Sharp So You Can Power Through Your Work Day
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-room-and-linen-mist-can-help-create-meditation-ritual
dream mist

A turn-down service for your senses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
dream mist

Your article and new folder have been saved!