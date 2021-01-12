The 10 Best Soaps For Sensitive Skin — Your Dry, Itchy Skin Will Thank You
For those with sensitive skin, you know just how damaging a poorly formulated soap or body wash can be. In a single use, your body may break out into irritated, dry patches. For these folk, it's vital that you find a gentle product that respects the skin barrier and preemptively helps soothe any inflammation.
So what are some key markers to look for? Well, you'll want to make sure it's a gentle surfactant and ideally botanically derived (read: no sulfates). You may also want to consider the texture and consistency of the formula, as those with extra-dry skin will likely want to find something that has a cream base. Additionally, look for those with extra ingredients to help restore the barrier function. Finally, opt out of fragrance, as many with sensitive skin find it to be irritating.
Sound like a lot of work to find a body wash? Don't worry; we did it for you.
Native Unscented Body Wash
A simple wash that sticks to only what it needs to get the job done: coconut-derived surfactants, pH balancers, and stabilizers. The joy to this option is that it foams much like a traditional body wash and so is ideal for those who find that sort of lather sensorially appealing.
Unscented Body Wash, Native ($8)
Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Pure Castile Liquid Soap
One trick sensitive-skin individuals can use to help identify something suitable for them is finding baby- or children-geared formulas. Why? Well, these types of products are made for the most delicate of skins, so they'll likely be gentle enough for yours. Bonus: If you have kids, you don't have to make two discrete soap selects!
Baby Unscented Pure Castile Liquid Soap, Dr. Bronner's ($10.79)
Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Face & Body Wash
A multipurpose option, this goes from face to body for an all-in-one experience. (The formula is so gentle and hydrating that it's able to do both.) The base is made from aloe vera, a popular ingredient for those with dry and easily irritated skin.
Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Face & Body Wash, Babo Botanicals ($19.99)
Shea Moisture African Black Soap Eczema & Psoriasis Therapy
Skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis are, by their very nature, sensitive. (Even if you don't have these issues, they can act as a good marker for products; if they are safe enough for eczema, they're safe enough for run-of-the-mill sensitivity.) This uses African black soap and shea butter.
African Black Soap Eczema & Psoriasis Therapy, Shea Moisture ($4.99)
Necessaire The Body Wash Unscented
This wash is formulated to keep your at an ideal pH of 5.5 to 6.5, which is vital for barrier support and the microbiome. From there it also includes a host of healthy additives, like the antioxidants vitamin C and E, as well as several fatty acids.
The Body Wash Unscented, Necessaire ($25)
Schmidt's Naturals Bar Soap Fragrance Free
If you want to keep things simple in form and function, a natural, fragrance-free bar soap is the way to go. This is infused with shea butter for a really rich lather. Not to mention, as it's a bar, so you're dealing with less packaging.
Bar Soap Fragrance Free, Schmidt's Naturals ($9.95)
Honest Company Purely Sensitive Shampoo & Body Wash
A bestselling wash that works for the body and hair, this is also great for the whole family—everyone from kids to parents can use it. The blend uses aloe for ample hydrating and extracts from calendula, camomile, and coconut for soothing.
Purely Sensitive Shampoo & Body Wash, Honest Company ($9.95)
Sisters Gentle Body Wash
Just because you have sensitive skin doesn't mean you need to only use clinical-looking brands. Sisters, a trend-forward beauty brand, is proof. What makes this so ideal for those with sensitive skin is the peptides, which are essential for the barrier.
Gentle Body Wash, Sisters ($22)
Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser
Cream cleansers are quite popular for their lush sensorial experience: They feel like you're blanketing your skin in the shower with rich oils and botanicals. The heroes are a nutrient-dense passion-fruit oil and an amino acid blend for barrier strength.
Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, Drunk Elephant ($20)
SkinFix Eczema+ Foaming Body Oil
This brand is widely loved for its medicinal and herbal properties—this oily-to-foam wash is no exception. This dermatologist-approved product uses a blend of jojoba, sunflower, and apricot kernel oils to hydrate and soothe dry, irritated skin.
Eczema+ Foaming Body Oil, SkinFix ($24)
