For those with sensitive skin, you know just how damaging a poorly formulated soap or body wash can be. In a single use, your body may break out into irritated, dry patches. For these folk, it's vital that you find a gentle product that respects the skin barrier and preemptively helps soothe any inflammation.

So what are some key markers to look for? Well, you'll want to make sure it's a gentle surfactant and ideally botanically derived (read: no sulfates). You may also want to consider the texture and consistency of the formula, as those with extra-dry skin will likely want to find something that has a cream base. Additionally, look for those with extra ingredients to help restore the barrier function. Finally, opt out of fragrance, as many with sensitive skin find it to be irritating.

Sound like a lot of work to find a body wash? Don't worry; we did it for you.