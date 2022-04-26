A multipurpose option, this goes from face to body for an all-in-one experience. (The formula is so gentle and hydrating that it's able to do both.) The base is made from aloe vera, a popular ingredient for those with dry and easily irritated skin.

Pro: Contains oat & calendula

Con: More geared towards the face, if you're looking for a strictly body option

Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Face & Body Wash ($16.14); amazon.com