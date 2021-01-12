mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The 10 Best Soaps For Sensitive Skin — Your Dry, Itchy Skin Will Thank You

The 10 Best Soaps For Sensitive Skin — Your Dry, Itchy Skin Will Thank You

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
soap for sensitive skin roundup

Image by mindbodygreen creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 12, 2021 — 18:09 PM

For those with sensitive skin, you know just how damaging a poorly formulated soap or body wash can be. In a single use, your body may break out into irritated, dry patches. For these folk, it's vital that you find a gentle product that respects the skin barrier and preemptively helps soothe any inflammation. 

So what are some key markers to look for? Well, you'll want to make sure it's a gentle surfactant and ideally botanically derived (read: no sulfates). You may also want to consider the texture and consistency of the formula, as those with extra-dry skin will likely want to find something that has a cream base. Additionally, look for those with extra ingredients to help restore the barrier function. Finally, opt out of fragrance, as many with sensitive skin find it to be irritating. 

Sound like a lot of work to find a body wash? Don't worry; we did it for you. 

Native Unscented Body Wash

A simple wash that sticks to only what it needs to get the job done: coconut-derived surfactants, pH balancers, and stabilizers. The joy to this option is that it foams much like a traditional body wash and so is ideal for those who find that sort of lather sensorially appealing. 

Unscented Body Wash, Native ($8) 

Native Unscented Body Wash
mindbodygreen

Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Pure Castile Liquid Soap

One trick sensitive-skin individuals can use to help identify something suitable for them is finding baby- or children-geared formulas. Why? Well, these types of products are made for the most delicate of skins, so they'll likely be gentle enough for yours. Bonus: If you have kids, you don't have to make two discrete soap selects! 

Baby Unscented Pure Castile Liquid Soap, Dr. Bronner's ($10.79) 

dr bronner liquid soap
mindbodygreen

Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Face & Body Wash

A multipurpose option, this goes from face to body for an all-in-one experience. (The formula is so gentle and hydrating that it's able to do both.) The base is made from aloe vera, a popular ingredient for those with dry and easily irritated skin. 

Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Face & Body Wash, Babo Botanicals ($19.99)

babo botanicals sensitive skin wash
mindbodygreen

Shea Moisture African Black Soap Eczema & Psoriasis Therapy

Skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis are, by their very nature, sensitive. (Even if you don't have these issues, they can act as a good marker for products; if they are safe enough for eczema, they're safe enough for run-of-the-mill sensitivity.) This uses African black soap and shea butter. 

African Black Soap Eczema & Psoriasis Therapy, Shea Moisture ($4.99)

shea moisture african black soap
mindbodygreen

Necessaire The Body Wash Unscented

This wash is formulated to keep your at an ideal pH of 5.5 to 6.5, which is vital for barrier support and the microbiome. From there it also includes a host of healthy additives, like the antioxidants vitamin C and E, as well as several fatty acids.

The Body Wash Unscented, Necessaire ($25)

necessaire body wash
mindbodygreen

Schmidt's Naturals Bar Soap Fragrance Free

If you want to keep things simple in form and function, a natural, fragrance-free bar soap is the way to go. This is infused with shea butter for a really rich lather. Not to mention, as it's a bar, so you're dealing with less packaging. 

Bar Soap Fragrance Free, Schmidt's Naturals ($9.95)

schmidts naturals bar soap fragrance free
mindbodygreen

Honest Company Purely Sensitive Shampoo & Body Wash

A bestselling wash that works for the body and hair, this is also great for the whole family—everyone from kids to parents can use it. The blend uses aloe for ample hydrating and extracts from calendula, camomile, and coconut for soothing. 

Purely Sensitive Shampoo & Body Wash, Honest Company ($9.95)

honest company shampoo and body wash
mindbodygreen creative

Sisters Gentle Body Wash

Just because you have sensitive skin doesn't mean you need to only use clinical-looking brands. Sisters, a trend-forward beauty brand, is proof. What makes this so ideal for those with sensitive skin is the peptides, which are essential for the barrier. 

Gentle Body Wash, Sisters ($22)

sisters gentle body wash
mindbodygreen

Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser

Cream cleansers are quite popular for their lush sensorial experience: They feel like you're blanketing your skin in the shower with rich oils and botanicals. The heroes are a nutrient-dense passion-fruit oil and an amino acid blend for barrier strength

Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, Drunk Elephant ($20) 

drunk elephant body wash
mindbodygreen

SkinFix Eczema+ Foaming Body Oil

This brand is widely loved for its medicinal and herbal properties—this oily-to-foam wash is no exception. This dermatologist-approved product uses a blend of jojoba, sunflower, and apricot kernel oils to hydrate and soothe dry, irritated skin.

Eczema+ Foaming Body Oil, SkinFix ($24) 

skinfix body wash
mindbodygreen

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

How To Deal With "Zoom Dysmorphia," According To A Therapist

Jamie Schneider
How To Deal With "Zoom Dysmorphia," According To A Therapist
Beauty

The Surprising Product That Can Save Your Skin From Beard Burn (Promise)

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Product That Can Save Your Skin From Beard Burn (Promise)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Sex

Yes, Sexual Self-Esteem Is A Thing: How To Boost It, From A Sex Therapist

Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Yes, Sexual Self-Esteem Is A Thing: How To Boost It, From A Sex Therapist
Personal Growth

Are You A Chronic Overthinker? 3 Tangible Tips To Stop, From A Psychologist

Abby Moore
Are You A Chronic Overthinker? 3 Tangible Tips To Stop, From A Psychologist
Beauty

The Derm-Approved Way You Should Use Retinoids If You Have Sensitive Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Derm-Approved Way You Should Use Retinoids If You Have Sensitive Skin
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Gut Health Can Impact Your Fitness Performance & Goals: Here's How To Help

Abby Moore
Gut Health Can Impact Your Fitness Performance & Goals: Here's How To Help
Beauty

Joy Is The Secret Ingredient To Glowing Skin: 3 Steps You May Be Missing

Alexandra Engler
Joy Is The Secret Ingredient To Glowing Skin: 3 Steps You May Be Missing
Recipes

How To Make A Vibrant & Flavorful Low-FODMAP Friendly Hummus

Phoebe Lapine
How To Make A Vibrant & Flavorful Low-FODMAP Friendly Hummus
Home

The Subtle Energetic Reason To Switch Up The Stovetop Burner You Use

Sarah Regan
The Subtle Energetic Reason To Switch Up The Stovetop Burner You Use
Women's Health

6 Reasons Some Women's Libidos Are Less Affected By Menopause, From Research

Abby Moore
6 Reasons Some Women's Libidos Are Less Affected By Menopause, From Research
Spirituality

How To Tune Your Wellness Practices With The Cosmos (& Why You Should)

Jennifer Racioppi
How To Tune Your Wellness Practices With The Cosmos (& Why You Should)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/soap-for-sensitive-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!