The 11 Best Natural Body Washes On The Market For Each Skin Concern

If you're looking for something unscented, this body wash is a great option. Packed with extra-hydrating ingredients like niacinamide, this wash won't leave your skin feeling tight or stripped post-shower. This product is formulated with your skin's pH in mind and is safe for sensitive skin as well.

Pro: Safe for sensitive skin

Con: Doesn't have a fragrance (for those who prefer it)

The Body Wash, Nécessaire ($25); sephora.com, nordstrom.com