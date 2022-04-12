If you’re a fan of bath bombs but don’t exactly have the time or the resources to take a leisurely bath every day, don’t fret. There is a shower version of bath bombs that not only make your shower feel more luxurious but can also be made at home. Enter, shower melts.

As you may guess, the star ingredient in these shower bombs, we’ll call them, is essential oils. Although you can fully choose which oils you prefer based on scent, different oils can actually impact your mood in different ways. For example, lavender is a great essential oil when it comes to relaxation and better sleep, whereas peppermint can increase alertness. For this reason, you may choose to have different shower melts for different times of the day you choose to cleanse—based on whether you’re looking to relax before bed or wake up your brain in the morning.

If this sounds like a DIY you want to try out, we have a step-by-step guide ready for you here including how to make shower melts and a few of our go-to blends.