From 2 to 30 Minutes: Soothing Routines For Stressed-Out Skin

The "Brain-Skin Connection" is real—when the flight-or-fight response is triggered, our bodies take blood flow away from the skin to deal with crucial organs like the heart, brain, and lungs. As a result, a decrease in collagen production occurs, often resulting in dull, tired-looking skin.

Additionally, research shows that healing is slowed when you are under stress, so if you are normally prone to acne, rosacea, psoriasis, or skin irritation, you may notice more flare-ups than you're used to, or they may be more persistent and stubborn.

Of course, coming up with a stress management plan is an important piece of the puzzle. But it is equally important to treat the issue from the outside in.

As tempting as it may be to run toward actives and acids that promise a quick fix, more often than not these harsh products can wind up causing even more stress in your sensitized skin and ultimately do more harm than good. Instead, skip the anxious actives and go for calm, cool, and collected with a soothing skin care routine that will get you back on the road to glowing.