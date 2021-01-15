Essentially, it’s like a bath bomb for your shower—but unlike bath bombs, which typically come loaded with extra skin-softening ingredients and carrier oils, shower melts tend to focus only on the aroma, as they’re not touching your skin. “You don't want to include butters and oils as it will make the shower floor slippery!” says product formulator Jana Blankenship, founder of the natural beauty brand Captain Blankenship.

So why, you ask, would someone want to toss a shower melt under the spray? Well, you can think of these melts as an incredibly low-lift way to incorporate essential oils in the shower—simply set one on your shower floor and let the volatile oils evaporate into the steam. Showering with essential oils on their own can be tricky, as you want to map out the perfect placement with minimal water flow, so the precious oils don’t vaporize too quickly. A shower melt takes the legwork out for you, with a steady stream of EO’s as the product slowly dissolves. Think of it as a DIY diffuser of sorts.