12 Best Natural Soaps For Men, From Clarifying Cleansers To Soothing Washes

12 Best Natural Soaps For Men, From Clarifying Cleansers To Soothing Washes

Image by Prostock-Studio / iStock

March 21, 2022 — 22:02 PM
March 21, 2022 — 22:02 PM

You likely know this, but let’s just cover our bases while we’re here: Skin care shouldn’t be gendered. Anyone can benefit from a high-quality cleanser that nurtures their skin barrier, regardless of marketing or packaging. 

With that out of the way, some do prefer gentle, plant-based formulas with a more masculine-geared experience. If that sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place. You see, natural-leaning soaps generally use plant-based surfactants (often coconut-derived) for a foamy lather, which tend to be far more soothing than traditional detergents and sulfates. As a result, they effectively clean your skin without stripping it dry—no “tight” feeling post-rinse. (Still, make sure to follow up with a body lotion to trap in all that moisture.) 

Quick note: All of these picks below rely on naturally-derived ingredients, but not all of them are completely, 100% natural. Some do include safe synthetic preservative systems, as no one wants bacteria in their body wash, but you can trust that the cleansing agents and actives are plant-derived. 

Best natural soap for men.

  1. Body Wash, Common Ground ($18.99)
  2. Shave Prep + Daily Wash, Marie Veronique ($35)
  3. Raw Shea Butter Soap, SheaMoisture ($14.16)
  4. Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap, Dr. Bronner's ($14)
  5. Body Wash, Corpus Naturals ($28)
  6. Activated Charcoal and Petitgrain Soap Bar, Soapwalla ($18)
  7. Pure Goat Milk Body Bar Soap, Beekman 1802 ($15)
  8. Eucalyptus Shower Gel, 100% pure ($20)
  9. Rosemary & Lemon Body Wash, Burt's Bees ($7.19)
  10. Invigorating Body Wash, Disco ($22)
  11. Body Wash, Native ($9)
  12. Clarifying Body Wash, Odele ($8.99)

Common Ground Body Wash

The star ingredient of this wash is avocado oil, which is loaded with antioxidants and fatty acids—specifically, linoleic acid helps support the integrity of the skin barrier. Not to mention, avocado oil absorbs rapidly into the skin, so it’s able to trap in moisture oh-so-effortlessly. 

Body Wash, Common Ground ($18.99)

Marie Veronique Shave Prep + Daily Wash

If you’re looking for a gentle exfoliating option, this lightly foaming cleanser is sublime. It contains willow bark extract (a natural form of the beloved BHA, salicylic acid) and lactic acid to help slough dead skin and soften hair follicles for the smoothest shave. Don’t worry, though: The wash is equally calming, with green tea extract, aloe, and glycerin to hydrate and soothe. 

Shave Prep + Daily Wash, Marie Veronique ($35)

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Soap

A shea butter bar makes for the creamiest cleanser (as opposed to traditional bar soaps, which are often associated with that dreaded “tight” feeling). Because the ingredient is so rich and dense—packed with triglycerides, fatty acids, and vitamins—it simultaneously softens dry, chapped skin. Add frankincense and myrrh essential oils for an invigorating scent, and we’re sold. 

Raw Shea Butter Soap, SheaMoisture ($14.16)

Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap

A true multitasker: Castile soap has a variety of uses, from body wash, to shampoo, to hand soap, to shave gel. Plus, this vegetable-based cleanser is super gentle on skin—even delicate baby skin, as you can see from this baby-safe option. Castile soaps made with more moisturizing oils like coconut and jojoba are even more nourishing, and you’ll find both among the ingredient list. 

Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Liquid Soap, Dr. Bronner's ($14)

Corpus Naturals Body Wash

This refreshing and natural blend of bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom, and cardamom will transform your shower experience—trust, your morning rinse will never be the same. With coconut-derived surfactants, it also foams into a nice sudsy lather without stripping your skin dry, and it’s laced with glycerin, panthenol, and jojoba esters for an extra dose of moisture. 

Body Wash, Corpus Naturals ($28)

Soapwalla Activated Charcoal and Petitgrain Soap Bar

Another purifying option, this bar includes activated charcoal to draw dirt and oil from the pores, along with antibacterial tea tree oil to combat body acne. But a rough, gritty bar, this is not: The brand describes the experience as “liquid velvet,” and honestly? We couldn’t agree more.  

Activated Charcoal and Petitgrain Soap Bar, Soapwalla ($18)

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Body Bar Soap

As you can probably guess, naturally-derived soaps tend to come in bar form, as bars typically include only the active ingredients you need; they don’t need water, so there's no need for any preservatives to stop bacteria from breeding. This formula features goat milk, an incredibly calming ingredient that nurtures your skin barrier. 

Pure Goat Milk Body Bar Soap, Beekman 1802 ($15)

100% pure Eucalyptus Shower Gel

This rich shower gel calls on three of our favorite natural humectants, honey, aloe, and algae, to deeply hydrate parched skin as you lather up. Rose hydrosol (a fancy term for rosewater) also adds a gentle toning effect, thanks to its mildly astringent nature, while green tea extract soothes and protects with antioxidants. 

Eucalyptus Shower Gel, 100% pure ($20)

Burt's Bees Rosemary & Lemon Body Wash

Rosemary and lemon are quite the winning combo, no? Meant for cleansing and shaving, this gentle, soothing wash will leave you feeling fresh and rejuvenated from head to toe. 

Rosemary & Lemon Body Wash, Burt's Bees ($7.19)

Disco Invigorating Body Wash

While skin care shouldn’t be gendered, this brand does cater towards the gents with a more “masculine” sensorial experience. If you’re looking for a simple, soothing wash, you’ll appreciate this hydrating and gentle formula, laced with aloe, chamomile, and horsetail extract.

Invigorating Body Wash, Disco ($22)

Native Body Wash

Thanks to coconut-derived surfactants, this body wash froths up like a dream—truly, it rivals the foamy experience of traditional, sulfate-laden formulas. It comes in 10 gorgeous scents, but we find this citrus and herbal musk number to be equally bright and woodsy. 

Body Wash, Native ($9)

Odele Clarifying Body Wash

Tea tree extract and a blend of AHAs (glycolic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, and citric acid, to be exact), make this one exfoliating cleanser. It’s sulfate-free, so it won’t strip your skin dry, but my favorite perk is the 100% natural fragrance—you’ll catch light whiffs of orange peel, eucalyptus, bergamot, rosemary, tunisia, and mint with every wash. 

Clarifying Body Wash, Odele ($8.99)

mbg's review process

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

