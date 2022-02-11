This All-Star Cleaner Can Be Used Infinite Ways: Find Our Top 14 Here

Castile soap is a versatile cleaner that's handy to have around in your kitchen, bathroom, and everywhere in between. Its plant-based ingredients also make it a favorite among those who are looking to use natural, eco-friendly cleaning products in their homes.

For those thinking of picking up a bottle or bar, here's exactly what Castile soap is, how it differs from other cleaners, and 14 recipes to help you get the best use of it in every room.