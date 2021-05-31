According to Maria Failla, founder of Bloom and Grow Radio, tomato plants do require a fair amount of attention, especially if you're a beginner gardener. "They're actually heavy feeders," she explains, "and throughout the season you have to fertilize them, keep your eye on them, and prune them."

Depending on the space you're working with, you can choose bigger tomato plants or seeds, or micro-dwarf varieties if you're working with a patio or small space. Smaller varieties won't get larger than a foot or two and will be much more manageable for starter planters.

Failla adds that it's always best to look out for disease-resistant varieties since tomatoes can be susceptible to fungus.