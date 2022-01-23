How To Grow Your Own Pineapple Plant At Home (It's Surprisingly Doable)

When you start to see a super-small pineapple growing within your plant's tough leaves, it’s super exciting. Unfortunately, it takes a while to get to that point.

“The time between planting pineapples and harvesting ranges between 18 to 24 months,” says the Eldridges.

“You'll know when it's almost time to harvest as you'll see a fully formed pineapple on the plant,” adds Tandt. “It will start to turn from green to yellow in color.” Once it's at least half of your pineapple is yellow, you're good to go.

When it comes to how to harvest, you have a couple of options. Either twist the pineapple from its stem, or carefully slice it off the plant with a sharp knife.

“Each plant produces one fruit, and then will die off," explains Tandt. "However they often produce smaller 'pups' around the main plant, and one of these will often grow up to replace the plant that dies off."