mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Nature
It's Not Too Late In The Season To Add These 5 Edible Plants To Your Garden

It's Not Too Late In The Season To Add These 5 Edible Plants To Your Garden

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
The Easiest Foods To Grow At Home — That You Can Still Start This Season

Image by Léa Jones / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 14, 2021 — 13:06 PM

Dreaming of an abundant edible garden but missed the early spring growing window? Even though the last frost hit most of the U.S. weeks ago, it's not too late to get plants in the ground (or windowsill) for a late summer or fall harvest. Here are a few low-maintenance crops that you might still be able to sneak in depending on your hardiness zone—and some top tips on how to nurture them to tasty perfection.

Low-maintenance crops to add to your garden this year:

  • Basil: "Culinary herbs are the most forgiving thing that you can grow, and you'll have something to harvest right away," organic gardener Allison Vallin Kostovick of Finch & Folly farm in Maine tells mbg. She lists mint, oregano, sage, and parsley as some of the best types for beginners to try, but for late-season growing, basil is her top pick: "Basil is a great one that you can still sow by seed now and have it come up in time." Check out our guide to herb gardening for pointers on how to help your basil baby thrive.
  • Radishes: Radishes are another low-maintenance favorite of Vallin Kostovick because they grow quickly, going from seed to crisp veggie in as little as a month. This is one plant that doesn't love hot weather, so if you haven't put them in soil by now, you'll want to wait until August or September for a fall harvest. If your crop does bolt in the heat, she recommends letting it go to flower—radish seed pods are edible!
  • Mesclun mix: Growing individual heads of lettuce is fairly straightforward, but Vallin Kostovick finds mesclun mixes even easier (and more fun!) to cultivate. This is a cut-and-come-again crop, meaning you can sprinkle your seeds all over a bed and grow a whole sheet of greens that you can snip off a bit at a time. This is another crop that won't do well in the height of summer but would make for a nice addition to your fall garden.
  • Sugar snap peas: "Sugar snap peas will make even the most amateur gardeners seem like veterans," says North Carolina–based organic grower Ashlie Thomas. "Give them some water, give them some sun; they are prolific." They appreciate warm soil so gardeners in many parts of the U.S. can get away with planting them now.
  • Bush beans: These green beans grow on a short, bushy plant. Vallin Kostovick says they're an easy plant to grow with young kids, as their seeds will be big enough for their tiny hands to handle. Like sugar snap peas, they like warm soil and are fast growers.
Advertisement

Top tips for the beginner veggie gardener.

Before you get your seeds in the ground, here is Thomas and Vallin Kostovick's advice for the starter gardener:

  • Start small: While it's tempting to dive head-first into your edible gardening journey, Thomas and Vallin Kostovick both recommend starting with a small plot until you get the hang of things.
  • Try to plant a few different things: If the wonky weather across most of the country is any indication, chances are not all of your crops will make it to harvest this year. So while you'll want to keep your garden small to start, growing multiple types of plants will increase your chances of survival. With that being said, be strategic when getting them in the ground, and don't try to cram too much into a small space. Thomas says that overcrowding can foster disease and cause your plants to zap nutrients from each other.
  • Grow things that taste good together: When considering what plants to place next to each other in the garden, Vallin Kostovick follows the saying, "What goes well together in the kitchen grows well together in a garden." She explains that while pasta sauce ingredients like tomatoes, onions, oregano, and basil can all go in the same bed, your tomatoes and watermelon are best kept apart.
  • Try growing new-to-you foods: Gardening is a fun way to grow varieties that you wouldn't be able to find in the grocery store. This year, Vallin Kostovick is experimenting with cucamelons—which look like teeny-tiny watermelons but taste like a cucumber with the bite of a lime.
  • Add some companion plants: Thomas loves surrounding her edible crops with companion plants like marigolds and nasturtiums. They can help increase soil nutrients and repel harmful bugs; consider them nature's pesticides.
  • Be gentle on yourself and have fun: "If you're not making a mistake, you're probably not gardening," Thomas jokes. When you approach your garden with the intention of having fun and learning, the inevitable missteps won't phase you.

The bottom line.

It's not too late in the year for the starter gardener to put some veggies, herbs, and legumes in the ground. With a little planning and the right mindset, you could be enjoying a homegrown snap pea, radish, and bush bean salad come autumn.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Nature

A Natural Medicine: Doctors Share Their Favorite Ways To Spend Time Outdoors

Emma Loewe
A Natural Medicine: Doctors Share Their Favorite Ways To Spend Time Outdoors
Nature

This 2-Second Technique Makes Flowers Look More Full & Vibrant

Emma Loewe
This 2-Second Technique Makes Flowers Look More Full & Vibrant
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Beauty

21 A-List Clean Makeup Favorites, From A Celebrity Makeup Artist

Alexandra Engler
21 A-List Clean Makeup Favorites, From A Celebrity Makeup Artist
Beauty

The Unexpected Hack That Can Make A Pimple Less Red In 60 Seconds

Jamie Schneider
The Unexpected Hack That Can Make A Pimple Less Red In 60 Seconds
Recipes

These Genius Egg Muffins Are The Perfect Make-Ahead, Waste-Free Meal

Eliza Sullivan
These Genius Egg Muffins Are The Perfect Make-Ahead, Waste-Free Meal
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Women's Health

I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing To Focus On In Your 40s

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing To Focus On In Your 40s
Integrative Health

5 Unsuspecting Foods To Avoid If You're On A Low-FODMAP Diet

Sarah Regan
5 Unsuspecting Foods To Avoid If You're On A Low-FODMAP Diet
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Support Your Gut Health This Summer, From Functional Medicine Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
5 Ways To Support Your Gut Health This Summer, From Functional Medicine Experts
Beauty

3 Ways To Feel More Beautiful Without A Single Beauty Product

Alexandra Engler
3 Ways To Feel More Beautiful Without A Single Beauty Product
Integrative Health

The One Question Everyone Has About Probiotics, That We Don't Talk About Enough

Lindsay Boyers
The One Question Everyone Has About Probiotics, That We Don't Talk About Enough
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/low-maintenance-veggies-and-herbs-you-can-grow-late-in-season

Your article and new folder have been saved!