If your tummy has a tendency to turn on you once in a while, having a few tried-and-true essential oils on hand can help. To use them, apply a few drops of EO to your favorite carrier oil. (You should never apply essential oils directly to skin, as they can cause irritation.) Use the mixture to gently massage the shoulders, back of the neck, and backs of your hands—an easy spot to sniff while in a moving vehicle.

If you'd rather go the smell route, apply a few drops to a bandana, scarf, or even a tissue. Hold the item near your nose. Take slow deep breaths and exhale through your mouth. Research shows that olfactory stimulation through scent can suppress gastric vagal nerve activity, which can help quash a case of the “queasies” in rodents. If you’re at home and feeling ill, you can also add your favorite oil to a diffuser.

Essential oil preparations should be limited to topical and aromatherapy use only. Although you can buy food-grade extracts of peppermint and ginger, check with your physician first before ingesting, especially if you take prescription meds or are pregnant.