Natural Remedies For Morning Sickness, According To A Pregnancy Coach
Last updated on October 4, 2019
Morning sickness during pregnancy is caused by hormonal changes, vitamin deficiency, low blood sugar, strong smells, fowl odors, lack of exercise, fatigue, stress, constipation, anxiety and worry about pregnancy. It's more common with the first child, if it’s a girl, and if you're carrying multiple babies.
Morning sickness is usually the worst between the 6th and 12th weeks of pregnancy, but in some can last longer and throughout entire pregnancy. Here are some natural remedies that I've gathered over the years that my pregnant clients have found to be helpful.
- Vitamin B-6, taken as 25 mg every 8 hours, has been shown to have a significant effect in reducing or stopping nausea and vomiting.
- Increase B-complex vitamins and iron intake. (Use a food based B-complex like Rainbow Light, and for iron I love the Floradix Liquid Iron Formula. It's all food-based and non constipating ... good to take extra through entire pregnancy.)
- Get some brewer's yeast. It's high in B vitamins, and good sprinkled on grains such as brown rice.
- Sip on some raspberry leaf, peppermint, or anise tea.
- Cut or grate some ginger root and pour hot water over it, then drink as a tea. Or take ginger root in capsule form.
- Drink flat, room temperature ginger brew or ginger ale.
- Chew on crystallized ginger or eat some ginger chews.
- Take homeopathic tablets: Nux vomica 6X or ipecac 30x.
- Make your own belly rub! Use 1 drop of peppermint oil to 3 drops chamomile oil. Peppermint oil is stimulating so a little goes a long way ... Place on a warm, damp towel, and rub your belly.
- Go for a walk or enjoy some mild exercise. Physical activity has been proven to reduce symptoms of nausea and morning sickness.
- Keep a box of crackers by your bed and eat a few before getting out of bed in the morning.
- Avoid spicy, fried, rich, fatty, and greasy foods. Also avoid any caffeine or artificial sweeteners.
- Get out of bed slowly. The physical effects of stress and fatigue can lead to vomiting, so it’s important to get plenty of rest.
- Get plenty of fresh air.
- Suck on 1 drop of peppermint oil on a sugar cube. (Or drop the entire sugar/oil concoction into your tea.)
- Eat a good-sized protein snack before bed. This will help maintain blood sugar stabilization overnight.
- Wear motion sickness wrist bands everywhere you go.
- Get some Rescue Remedy from Bach Flower Remedies. This is an over-the-counter flower essence. (Note: it does have a tiny bit of alcohol.) You can put a few drops under your tongue, or place on your wrists. (To find the sweet spot on your wrist, measure 3 fingers up from wrist, palm-side of hand up. There, you'll feel a small dent ... Place there and push slightly for a 10 counts acupressure point for nausea. Or you can put a few drops on a warm, damp towel or rub a few drops on your belly.
- Eat 5 to 6 small, frequent meals every few hours throughout the day. Make sure to have a balance of carbs and protein to maintain blood sugar.
- Suck on lemon drops, use lemon aromatherapy or drink lemonade.
- Get acupuncture or reflexology treatments. These have been really helpful in treating some of my clients' morning sickness.
- Chew on fennel seeds.
- Stay hydrated. If water won't stay down, try frozen natural juice popsicles.