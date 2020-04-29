The uncertainty of the way most of us are living life right now is creating stress levels that are at an all-time high, which takes a great toll on our bodies and immune systems. One of the big ways many are feeling this impact is through digestive issues. Whether it's constipation, diarrhea, bloating, or reflux, it's safe to say, issues are cropping up for a lot of people.

According to integrative physician Amy Shah, M.D., our nervous system plays a big part in this problem. The nervous system is made up of two parts: the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for rest and repair, and the sympathetic nervous system, which revolves around the body's fight-or-flight response. "When you are in a state of panic or emergency that your brain signals as danger, it activates that sympathetic arm," says Shah. "It's really useful for dangerous situations, prioritizing essential functions, like bringing blood flow to your muscles and keeping your heart beating."

In the current situation amid COVID-19 and with many of us in quarantine, however, the sustained activation of the sympathetic nervous system begins to negatively affect the body. "Your body is laser-focused on survival, so digestion functions are really at the lowest level of importance," says Shah. "So, if you're trying to eat while you're in the sympathetic activation zone, you're really not going to be able to digest as well."

We consulted Shah to identify some key nutrients that can aid with digestion during these times of stress, and how different supplements can give an extra boost to those who need it.