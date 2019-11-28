4 Teas That Are Great For Bloat After Eating Too Much
Every once in a while, despite our best efforts, we may feel uncomfortably full.
Nothing can spoil a great meal like being cramped and bloated, so we put together a list of teas known to help ease digestion, gas, and other tummy-related discomforts.
Whether it was an indulgent dinner party or a big holiday meal, fire up the kettle and prepare to feel relieved.
Peppermint
Peppermint tea is one of the most popular herbal teas in the world, and for good reason. It's got lots of antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, but most importantly, it's well known to improve digestion. We recommend sipping mint tea any day of the year, but after a Thanksgiving dinner sounds like an especially appropriate time. Tazo's Refresh Mint Tea is well rated, reasonably priced, and has a touch of tarragon for extra flavor.
Turmeric
It wouldn't be a story on digestion if we didn't mention turmeric. A powerful anti-inflammatory, turmeric has long been used in Ayurveda to treat a variety of inflammatory ailments. Yogi Tea's Honey Chai Turmeric Vitality tea combines the super-herb with chai tea in a delicious, warming blend. And yes, the tea does have a pinch of black pepper, which makes the turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties that much more potent.
Fennel
Fennel, believed to be the most widely used herbal plant, is also a powerful digestion aid. As a natural antispasmodic, it can help loosen up abdominal muscles when they're working in overdrive. Traditional Medicinals Organic Fennel Tea, with its licorice taste, is farmed in Bulgaria and sure to help with bloating.
Ginseng
Ginseng is a well known adaptogen, with its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects, and it's the last tea we're recommending to beat bloat. Valley of Tea's Ginseng Tea is pure ginseng root, providing a warm, spicy beverage with earthy undertones.
If you're doubtful of the teas, there's always this 3-minute breathing exercise to combat bloating or these yoga poses for digestion, but we believe in the power of these herbs. So if your eyes were bigger than your stomach and you bit off more than you can chew, give these teas a try for a little relief.
