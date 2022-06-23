 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Beat Fogginess & Achieve Mental Clarity With This Nootropic Supplement*
|
Expert Reviewed Beat Fogginess & Achieve Mental Clarity With This Nootropic Supplement*

Beat Fogginess & Achieve Mental Clarity With This Nootropic Supplement*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
How A Quick Massage Helps Combat Stress, According To Research

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

June 23, 2022 — 12:37 PM

If you’ve recently experienced brain fog, you definitely aren’t alone. Whether your mental fogginess is due to environmental toxins, hormonal fluctuations, external stressors, or seasonal shifts (hello, pollen season!), it seems everyone is dealing with mental clarity challenges as of late.

What is brain fog?

Brain fog is the colloquial term for occasional cognitive challenges—such as confusion, forgetfulness, and the inability to focus or think clearly.

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

A number of things can cause this foggy feeling—including pollen, hormonal shifts (e.g., pregnancy, menstruation, and perimenopause), not getting adequate sleep, suboptimal stress management, and environmental toxins (e.g., heavy metals, pollution, and chemicals). 

While struggling to concentrate is no reason to panic, it certainly can be frustrating when you’re trying to wrap up a big project, stay present with your partner, or follow along as your child tells you about their day. 

If you’re nodding your head along and saying “yes, that sounds just like me—and it is frustrating,” then hang tight, because help is on the way! 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How mbg’s brain guard+ can help combat occasional fog.

Our new proactive brain health supplement, brain guard+, is packed with nootropic brain nutrients (i.e., citicoline, kanna, and resveratrol) that promote cognitive performance and mental clarity.* 

With comprehensive cognitive support and dynamic brain longevity benefits, brain guard+ is an excellent solution when your mind is feeling clouded.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Other ways to beat mental fogginess.

In addition to a targeted brain health supplement, certain health habits can help fight off frustrating fog.* Enhance mental sharpness with well-balanced nutrition, proper hydration, regular exercise, and adequate sleep—your brain will thank you! 

The takeaway.

Thanks to the many culprits listed above, occasional fog is somewhat inevitable for us all. But it doesn’t have to be! If you’re experiencing a foggy mind, consider taking a targeted brain supplement for mental clarity, like mbg’s brain guard+.*

Still not convinced? See what board-certified neurologists, award-winning neuroscientists, and nutritional psychiatrists have to say about our premium nootropic formula here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
brain guard+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

Merrell Readman
Can Lentils Give You Food Poisoning? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In
Integrative Health

Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week

Hannah Frye
Want A Healthier Gut? Eat This Many Fruits & Veggies Per Week
Integrative Health

5 Types Of Food That Can Support Sun-Protection From The Inside Out

Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN
5 Types Of Food That Can Support Sun-Protection From The Inside Out
Integrative Health

This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health

Colleen Wachob
This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Supplementation Can Extend Your Life & Health Span, New Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Supplementation Can Extend Your Life & Health Span, New Study Reveals
Beauty

The "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Aces Simple Makeup — But You Need To Know Its Origin

Jamie Schneider
The "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Aces Simple Makeup — But You Need To Know Its Origin
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist

Merrell Readman
This Is How Long You Should Be Peeing, According To A Pelvic Floor Specialist
Love

75% Of Singles Want To Avoid This Common First-Date Activity, Hinge Finds

Sarah Regan
75% Of Singles Want To Avoid This Common First-Date Activity, Hinge Finds
Integrative Health

Stay Hydrated All Day Long With These 7 Expert Thirst-Quenching Tips

Jamie Schneider
Stay Hydrated All Day Long With These 7 Expert Thirst-Quenching Tips
Integrative Health

Why The World Needs Health Coaches Now More Than Ever + How You Can Help

Jason Wachob
Why The World Needs Health Coaches Now More Than Ever + How You Can Help
Integrative Health

3 Unexpected Things That Can Mess With Your Gut (Even We Were Shocked)

Jason Wachob
3 Unexpected Things That Can Mess With Your Gut (Even We Were Shocked)
Recipes

We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient

Merrell Readman
We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/beat-fogginess-achieve-mental-clarity-with-this-supplement
brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
brain guard+

Your article and new folder have been saved!