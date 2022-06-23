Beat Fogginess & Achieve Mental Clarity With This Nootropic Supplement*
If you’ve recently experienced brain fog, you definitely aren’t alone. Whether your mental fogginess is due to environmental toxins, hormonal fluctuations, external stressors, or seasonal shifts (hello, pollen season!), it seems everyone is dealing with mental clarity challenges as of late.
What is brain fog?
Brain fog is the colloquial term for occasional cognitive challenges—such as confusion, forgetfulness, and the inability to focus or think clearly.
brain guard+
Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*
A number of things can cause this foggy feeling—including pollen, hormonal shifts (e.g., pregnancy, menstruation, and perimenopause), not getting adequate sleep, suboptimal stress management, and environmental toxins (e.g., heavy metals, pollution, and chemicals).
While struggling to concentrate is no reason to panic, it certainly can be frustrating when you’re trying to wrap up a big project, stay present with your partner, or follow along as your child tells you about their day.
If you’re nodding your head along and saying “yes, that sounds just like me—and it is frustrating,” then hang tight, because help is on the way!
How mbg’s brain guard+ can help combat occasional fog.
Our new proactive brain health supplement, brain guard+, is packed with nootropic brain nutrients (i.e., citicoline, kanna, and resveratrol) that promote cognitive performance and mental clarity.*
- Citicoline (as Cognizin®) supports neurotransmitter synthesis—specifically, acetylcholine and dopamine, which help enhance focus, memory, clarity, and learning. Additionally, this powerful neuronutrient increases mental energy in the frontal lobe (an area of the brain impacted by temporary fog).*
- Kanna (as Zembrin®) helps promote stress management, enhance stress resilience, and reduce feelings of anxiousness that often accompany mental fogginess. Additionally, this little-known botanical supports a healthy mood and deep, restful sleep (both of which are key to promoting mental clarity).*
- Resveratrol (as Veri-Te™) increases cerebral blood flow, which not only combats fogginess but also improves overall cognitive function. When it comes to hormonal brain fog, this phytonutrient may provide additional assistance—in one study, resveratrol was shown to improve processing speed and cognitive flexibility in postmenopausal women.*
With comprehensive cognitive support and dynamic brain longevity benefits, brain guard+ is an excellent solution when your mind is feeling clouded.*
Other ways to beat mental fogginess.
In addition to a targeted brain health supplement, certain health habits can help fight off frustrating fog.* Enhance mental sharpness with well-balanced nutrition, proper hydration, regular exercise, and adequate sleep—your brain will thank you!
The takeaway.
Thanks to the many culprits listed above, occasional fog is somewhat inevitable for us all. But it doesn’t have to be! If you’re experiencing a foggy mind, consider taking a targeted brain supplement for mental clarity, like mbg’s brain guard+.*
Still not convinced? See what board-certified neurologists, award-winning neuroscientists, and nutritional psychiatrists have to say about our premium nootropic formula here.
