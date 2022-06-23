A number of things can cause this foggy feeling—including pollen, hormonal shifts (e.g., pregnancy, menstruation, and perimenopause), not getting adequate sleep, suboptimal stress management, and environmental toxins (e.g., heavy metals, pollution, and chemicals).

While struggling to concentrate is no reason to panic, it certainly can be frustrating when you’re trying to wrap up a big project, stay present with your partner, or follow along as your child tells you about their day.

If you’re nodding your head along and saying “yes, that sounds just like me—and it is frustrating,” then hang tight, because help is on the way!