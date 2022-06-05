I just turned 27 a week ago and there’s no denying I’m nestled smack dab in the middle of my late 20s. While 25 and 26 felt like I was just starting to get settled into adulthood, 27 definitely feels on my way to 30.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not afraid of aging. In fact, I’m quite excited for my 30s and all the life events I have on the horizon. I’ve dreamt of becoming a mom since I was a kid myself, and I’m looking forward to starting a family with my partner in the near-ish future. (Yes, I said “near-ish”—let’s not rush it, people! I’m only 27!)