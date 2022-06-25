6 Simple Tips To Recall Important Personal Experiences In Vivid Detail

Think back to your last vacation. There’s a good chance specific events come to mind, such as boarding a plane with your friends or eating lunch with your partner. In either case, you probably remember how you felt, what you smelled, and what you heard—and it’s all thanks to your episodic memory.

Episodic memory allows you to explicitly recall past experiences. It’s also what makes it possible to remember (and understand) the events that have shaped your life.

However, episodic memory often changes over time, so it’s important to try and support it. Here’s what you need to know about episodic memory, and what you can do to improve it.