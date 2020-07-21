Choline is a compound involved in metabolic processes. Neither a vitamin or a mineral, choline is still considered part of the wide world of the Vitamin B complex, because of similarities to those nutrients. It's also classified as an essential nutrient—which means it's required for the body to function properly, but humans can't produce it naturally. It's particularly important for pregnant and lactating women.

"Unfortunately, consumption data tell us choline is widely under-consumed," Marie Caudill, Ph.D., R.D. said in a press release regarding the recent report, "and it's concerning that those populations who would benefit most from choline, such as pregnant and lactating women and infants and children, fall short of meeting intake targets." In fact, the report data shows that only 8% of women get their recommended amount of choline.