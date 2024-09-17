Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

A Top Memory Coach Shares 3 Easy Hacks To Improve Brain Longevity

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
September 17, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Jim Kwik
Image by Jim Kwik / mbg Creative
September 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When a childhood head injury left Jim Kwik struggling in school, he became known as "the boy with the broken brain." But through decades of discovering different learning habits, he was able to literally rebuild his brain. 

Now, Jim is one of the top memory coaches in the country, a leading expert in brain optimization, memory improvement, and accelerated learning and the author Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life. "There's no such thing as a good or bad memory. There's a trained memory and an untrained memory," he shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

Below, find Kwik's must-have memory hacks to kick-start your own brain training boot camp: 

1.

Think positively

"Our brains are these incredible supercomputers, and our self-talk is the program that will run," says Kwik. Meaning, positive thoughts can totally influence your brainpower. "If you tell yourself, I'm not good at remembering names, you won't remember the name of the next person you meet because you program your supercomputer not to," Kwik adds. 

Research backs him up, finding that self-talk can totally alter cognitive performance1. It's similar logic to manifesting; our minds are powerful, and you do have the ability to attract what you want. "If people truly understood how powerful their minds are, they wouldn't say or think something they didn't want to be true," Kwik adds. 

Now, that doesn't mean you can't ever have one negative thought—just like indulging in sweets every now and then won't throw off your balanced eating plan. "But if you did consistently, a little becomes a lot, right?" Kwik adds. "Same with our thoughts." 

The bottom line: If you want to have a better memory, start with a positive mindset. Don't sell yourself short by saying you have a short attention span or have the inability to recall certain details. Believe in yourself, says Kwik, and the behaviors will follow. 

2.

Move while you learn

According to Kiwk, "As your body moves, your brain grows." It's true: Aerobic exercise has been shown to generate new neurons in the hippocampus2, or the region of the brain associated with memory, learning, and emotions. Contracting your muscles via resistance training, on the other hand, releases certain myokines3, or muscle-based proteins, into the bloodstream—and some of these myokines have been shown to have neuroprotective properties4

Aside from those neuroplasticity benefits, "research shows that when you listen to a podcast or an audiobook and you're going for a brisk walk, you're on an elliptical, or you're doing something rhythmic, you'll actually retain and understand that information better," Kwik says. 

In fact, research shows that students perform better on academic tests5 when they participate in some kind of physical activity during the school day. In another study, researchers found physical activity can help people learn a second language6

So if you'd like to learn new information, you may want to get that heart pumping. "What's good for your heart is going to be good for your head," adds Kwik. 

3.

Declutter your space

"Your external world is a reflection of your internal world," says Kwik. "Anecdotally, when you make your bed, clean your desk, or put all the files on your [computer] screen in the right folders, then you have clarity of mind." 

Research, too, has shown that stress can result in ritualized behavior7, such as repetitive movements (like cleaning). Sprucing up your space can literally take your mind off of what's bothering you and give you a sense of agency—you may not be able to control an uncertain event in your life, but you can control the clutter in your home.   

"So I remind everybody to 'Marie Kondo' your mind by really optimizing your environment," Kwik says. You can find the tidying expert's cleaning routine here if you need some organizational inspiration. 

The takeaway 

Anyone has the ability to optimize their brainpower—all it takes is a few targeted training methods. Kwik has plenty more tricks where these came from (including a brain archetype quiz you can take for free here), so make sure to tune into the full episode to improve your memory, focus, and cognitive longevity at large.

Ultimately, there is no magic pill you can take to have a perfect memory, but according to Kwik, "There is a process."

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead

Lindsay Boyers

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

Health Experts Don't Want You To Use Vegetable Oil—Here's What To Do Instead

Lindsay Boyers

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce Inflammation
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.