Professional Organized & NY Times bestseller

Marie Kondo is a tidying expert, bestselling author, star of Netflix's hit show, "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," and founder of KonMari Media, Inc.

In her #1 New York Times bestselling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie took tidying to a whole new level, teaching that if you properly simplify and organize your home once, you'll never have to do it again. Marie has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The London Times, Vogue, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Ellen Show as well as on more than fifty major Japanese television and radio programs. She has also been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.