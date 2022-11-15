I don’t use cleanser for the stovetop either, but merely wipe it with a hot, damp cloth. This is something I learned from one of my clients. It’s easy to remove oil and grease if you wipe the stovetop immediately after cooking using a well-wrung cloth soaked in hot or cold water.

I think that one of the keys to easy cleaning is to use the bare minimum of cleaning equipment. Of course, some people, such as professional cleaners, may need to use an array of cleansers to meet specific needs, while others may need to use them occasionally, such as to remove grime that has become firmly fixed. And if you are someone who actually enjoys collecting and trying out different kinds of cleansers, that joy itself is wonderful.

In my case, however, what brings me joy is a simple approach that requires just one cleanser so I don’t have to think or choose. Fortunately for me, all-purpose cleansers that are good for the environment are now easy to find.

If, when you go through your cleansers, you find that you don’t use some of them, why not take the opportunity to let them go and experiment with a simpler approach? The sight of a tidy cupboard, no longer filled with a jumble of cleansers, may actually inspire you to clean. Before you know it, your dream of a sparkling, joy-filled home will have come true.

Reprinted with permission from Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life by Marie Kondo, published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House