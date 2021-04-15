mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
How To Keep Your Stovetop Clean Using DIY Cleaners (You Only Need 3 Ingredients)

How To Keep Your Stovetop Clean Using DIY Cleaners (You Only Need 3 Ingredients)

Tonya Harris, M.S.
Environmental Toxin Expert By Tonya Harris, M.S.
Environmental Toxin Expert
Tonya Harris is an award-winning environmental toxin expert, the founder of Slightly Greener, and the creator of the Slightly Greener Method. She is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition and has a Master's degree in holistic nutrition from Hawthorn University.
How To Keep Your Stovetop Clean Using DIY Cleaners (You Only Need 3 Ingredients)

Image by Bri Hammond / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 15, 2021 — 9:00 AM
Beyond dust and clutter, there's a lot of emotional debris that's built up all around us in the past year. mbg's Spring Cleanse series is here to help clear it away. Follow along for the first two weeks of April as we share nourishing, sustainable ways to embrace a lighter, brighter home—and toss any lingering heaviness into the (compost) bin.

Every time you make pancakes in the morning, whip together lunch, or heat up a quick meal in the evening, your stovetop collects a little more grit and grime. And if not cleaned properly or regularly, it won't be the most hygienic place to make your meals every day. Here's the lowdown on how to keep your stovetop in tiptop shape using safe, homemade cleaners.

With stovetops, everyday maintenance is key.

Stovetop cleaning is often thought of as a tedious task, but it doesn't need to be! The trick is to stay on top of it by wiping down the area around your burners after every time you use the stove. This will prevent grit and grime from getting caked on over time and becoming super difficult to get off.

All you need to do so is a little white vinegar: Wait for your stovetop to cool, then spray a light layer of vinegar, as you would with an all-purpose cleaner, and wipe away. This does a good job of getting rid of grease and stains, and it can help keep your stovetop shiny too.

Once a week, I'd also recommend doing a more thorough stovetop clean. You can use your vinegar for that too, but you'll also want to add some baking soda to the mix using the following recipe.

If there are any caked-on stains, treat those using the following vinegar/baking-soda paste first, then spray with your cleaner.

Advertisement

A 3-Ingredient DIY Stovetop Cleaner

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup to 1 cup baking soda, depending on the size of your stovetop
  • A spray bottle of white vinegar (If you don't have a spray bottle, you can just pop the nozzle from another product on your vinegar bottle—but be sure to wash and dry it first.)
  • Dish soap
  • A soft sponge or cloth

Method:

  1. If your stove has removable burners, bring those over to the sink (make sure they're cool first!) and scrub down with soap and warm water. If they have any stubborn stains, you can treat them using the paste below. Leave to air dry.
  2. Meanwhile, wipe the surface of your stovetop clean to get rid of any crumbs or charred remains.
  3. Sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda across your stovetop, avoiding the burners. 
  4. Next, simply spray vinegar over the baking soda, and watch it react by fizzing. Wipe away with a soft sponge or cloth. If any baking soda residue stays behind, simply spray the area lightly with vinegar again and wipe away. Use a soft sponge or a soft cloth and scrub gently so you don't scratch the stovetop's surface. (In the case of a glass or induction stovetop, too much pressure may also crack it!)

A DIY Paste for Stubborn Stovetop Messes

small bowl of white paste on kitchen counter next to essential oil bottle

Image by Tonya Harris / contributor

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • A spray bottle of white vinegar
  • 3 to 5 drops lemon, orange, or another citrus essential oil (optional)
  • A soft sponge or cloth

Method:

  1. In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of water and mix together to make a paste. To provide a nice smell and some extra degreasing power, add a few drops of lemon, orange, or citrus essential oil (optional).
  2. Spread the paste over the grimy areas, and lightly spray vinegar over the paste to make it fizz. This makes it even easier to clean. Scrub gently; use a soft sponge, and don't scrub too hard so you don't scratch the surface.
  3. For stubborn areas, let the stain dry completely, and then spray lightly with vinegar before scrubbing your paste on top of it. 

The benefits of a DIY stovetop cleaner.

Besides being a cheaper option that uses products you probably already have in your pantry, DIY stovetop cleaners don't contain the same potentially harmful chemicals that some common store-bought ones do, including sodium hypochlorite, the active ingredient in liquid bleach that's been linked to developmental and reproductive issues, and glycol ethers, which have been linked to liver and kidney damage, fatigue, nausea, and anemia.

And surprisingly, some cleaners we might typically use to clean glass or ceramic surfaces, such as ammonia-based glass cleaners, are too strong and may stain the cooktop surface or emit harmful fumes if not completely rinsed before heating.

The bottom line.

Cleaning your stovetop doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. The trick is wiping it down after every use and keeping some vinegar and baking soda on hand in your kitchen for those times more stubborn messes inevitably form.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Tonya Harris, M.S.
Tonya Harris, M.S. Environmental Toxin Expert
Tonya Harris is an award-winning environmental toxin expert, the founder of Slightly Greener, and the creator of the Slightly Greener Method™.She is Board Certified in Holistic...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Does Your Nail Polish *Always* Chip After A Few Days? Try This

Jamie Schneider
Does Your Nail Polish *Always* Chip After A Few Days? Try This
Beauty

This Simple Trick Can Help You Decode Your Sunscreen Labels In A Snap

Jamie Schneider
This Simple Trick Can Help You Decode Your Sunscreen Labels In A Snap
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

We're Launching A Beauty Podcast! Here's Why We Decided To Make The Move

Jason Wachob
We're Launching A Beauty Podcast! Here's Why We Decided To Make The Move
Beauty

Why The Time Is Now For A Real Conversation About Clean Beauty

Alexandra Engler
Why The Time Is Now For A Real Conversation About Clean Beauty
Home

The Color To Bring Into Your Home This Spring, Based On Your Aura

Sarah Regan
The Color To Bring Into Your Home This Spring, Based On Your Aura
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

My Partner Is Battling Addiction: Here's How Spirituality Has Helped Us Both

Chantal Jauvin
My Partner Is Battling Addiction: Here's How Spirituality Has Helped Us Both
Food Trends

Goodbye, Sad Tofu: Try This Cooking Trick For The Perfect Texture & Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
Goodbye, Sad Tofu: Try This Cooking Trick For The Perfect Texture & Flavor
Integrative Health

This Is How Fast You Should See Results When Taking A Collagen Supplement

Alexandra Engler
This Is How Fast You Should See Results When Taking A Collagen Supplement
Functional Food

4 Healthy Ingredients You May Be Skimping On, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Abby Moore
4 Healthy Ingredients You May Be Skimping On, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Spirituality

The 4 'Mutable' Zodiac Signs + The Traits & Challenges Of Each

Sarah Regan
The 4 'Mutable' Zodiac Signs + The Traits & Challenges Of Each
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks + How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks + How To Use Them
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-clean-your-stovetop-using-diy-cleaners-recipes-pro-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!