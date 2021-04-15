Stovetop cleaning is often thought of as a tedious task, but it doesn't need to be! The trick is to stay on top of it by wiping down the area around your burners after every time you use the stove. This will prevent grit and grime from getting caked on over time and becoming super difficult to get off.

All you need to do so is a little white vinegar: Wait for your stovetop to cool, then spray a light layer of vinegar, as you would with an all-purpose cleaner, and wipe away. This does a good job of getting rid of grease and stains, and it can help keep your stovetop shiny too.

Once a week, I'd also recommend doing a more thorough stovetop clean. You can use your vinegar for that too, but you'll also want to add some baking soda to the mix using the following recipe.

If there are any caked-on stains, treat those using the following vinegar/baking-soda paste first, then spray with your cleaner.