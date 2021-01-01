Environmental Toxin Expert

Tonya Harris is an award-winning environmental toxin expert, the founder of Slightly Greener, and the creator of the Slightly Greener Method™.

She is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition, has a Master's degree in holistic nutrition from Hawthorn University, and holds multiple certificates in the environmental health field. She is the author of the forthcoming book: The Slightly Greener Method: Detoxifying Your Home Is Easier, Faster, and Less Expensive than You Think, which will release summer 2021.

As a childhood leukemia survivor and mother of three (including one with multiple learning disabilities), Tonya helps parents learn how toxins in the home can affect their family’s health.