A Homemade Degreaser Recipe + 3 Ways To Tailor It To Any Mess

A Homemade Degreaser Recipe + 3 Ways To Tailor It To Any Mess

Tonya Harris is an award-winning environmental toxin expert, the founder of Slightly Greener, and the creator of the Slightly Greener Method. She is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition and has a Master's degree in holistic nutrition from Hawthorn University.
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

April 10, 2021 — 9:03 AM
Beyond dust and clutter, there's a lot of emotional debris that's built up all around us in the past year. mbg's Spring Cleanse series is here to help clear it away. Follow along for the first two weeks of April as we share nourishing, sustainable ways to embrace a lighter, brighter home—and toss any lingering heaviness into the (compost) bin.

Now that we have spent more than a year in a pandemic and many of us have been cooking at home more than ever, it's crucial to make sure we're cleaning up after ourselves in the right way.

A degreaser is a powerful cleaning ingredient to use in any room but particularly the kitchen, as its sole purpose is to remove grease, oils, and other grime. Unlike an all-purpose cleaner (whose job is to clean surfaces that are dusty or lightly soiled), degreasers can cut through more caked-on messes. To do so, they're usually formulated with harsher chemicals—which makes creating your own a good idea.

Reasons to make your own degreaser.

Degreasing formulas typically contain ingredients such as:

Not only can making your own degreasers at home reduce your overall exposure to harmful chemicals, but it's also more wallet-friendly. It requires only two simple ingredients you probably already have in your pantry: white vinegar and baking soda.

If you don't have these on hand, go out and grab some! They can be used for so many cleaning and degreasing purposes around the house.

What you'll need:

  • 1 cup white vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons baking soda
  • Orange or lemon essential oil (optional)
  • Castile soap (for kitchen utensils and aluminum surfaces)

Instructions:

For stubborn areas:

  1. Combine 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of water in a small bowl. Stir together to make a paste.
  2. For extra degreasing power, add a few drops of orange or lemon essential oil. (If you've ever used lemon essential oil to remove a sticky label, it works the same way here.)
  3. Spread the paste over the dirty surface. Let it sit a few minutes, until dry.
  4. Lightly spray vinegar over the paste to make it fizz, making it even easier to clean. Scrub using a soft sponge (scrub gently so you don't scratch the surface).

For easier areas:

  1. For lighter cleaning, simply spray white vinegar on the dirty area and let it sit for several minutes. The acetic acid in vinegar will cut through grease and grime easily.
  2. Wipe away with a microfiber cloth or soft sponge.
  3. Don't worry: The vinegar scent fades quickly! But if you want to lessen the scent, you can dilute the vinegar with a 50/50 combination of white vinegar and distilled water in a spray bottle. You can also add 8 to 10 drops of orange, lemon, or your favorite citrus essential oil to help cover the scent (and a little extra degreasing boost!).

For kitchen utensils and aluminum surfaces:

  1. Cover the dirty area in liquid Castile soap. Let sit for a minute, then wipe away using a warm cloth.
  2. For more difficult grime, combine Castile soap and baking soda in a bowl until it reaches a paste-like consistency. Apply it to the area, and then gently scrub with a soft sponge or washcloth.

What to use your degreaser on.

Only use white vinegar as a degreaser on sealed countertops and nonporous surfaces, such as metal or glass. Do not use vinegar on granite countertops, as it can etch.

You should also avoid aluminum surfaces, as vinegar can cause staining, and it may have the same effect on certain stainless-steel utensils, such as kitchen knives. For these areas, use the liquid Castile soap recipe above.

Cleaning tip:

Be sure to store your white vinegar and baking soda separately and only combine as needed. Don't try to mix them together and store them for future use. Remember that eighth-grade volcano science experiment? It will foam and fizz like that! Store them in their original containers.

The bottom line.

Regardless of whether you made a feast or a quick meal, cleaning with a degreaser will ensure that all the grease, grit, and oil has been removed from your surfaces. And making your own degreaser will keep any unwanted chemicals from lingering around your newly cleaned surfaces!

