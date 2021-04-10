Now that we have spent more than a year in a pandemic and many of us have been cooking at home more than ever, it's crucial to make sure we're cleaning up after ourselves in the right way.

A degreaser is a powerful cleaning ingredient to use in any room but particularly the kitchen, as its sole purpose is to remove grease, oils, and other grime. Unlike an all-purpose cleaner (whose job is to clean surfaces that are dusty or lightly soiled), degreasers can cut through more caked-on messes. To do so, they're usually formulated with harsher chemicals—which makes creating your own a good idea.